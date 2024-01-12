en English
Transportation

Plymouth in the Grip of Rain-Snow Mix: Treacherous Roads Challenge Drivers

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
The quiet town of Plymouth is currently in the grips of a weather anomaly, an uneasy blend of rain and snow, making the roads a treacherous terrain for drivers. Commuting between South Bend and Plymouth, in particular, has proven notably challenging, with a truck sighted in a ditch off US 31, marking the severity of the situation.

A Slippery Slope

Motorists have expressed difficulties with braking due to the slickness of the road surface. While the ground does not boast a significant layer of snow, the strong winds sweeping across the metro area, coupled with further snowfall, have compounded the hardship for travelers.

Efforts Underway to Clear Roads

Road maintenance crews are on the front lines, battling the adverse conditions to clear the roads. Yet, their efforts are being complicated by the wet, slushy snow that the rain has coaxed onto some road surfaces.

Motorists Advised to Exercise Caution

Drivers are being urged to exercise utmost caution and reduce speed when venturing onto the roads. Local news station WSBT has pledged its commitment to remain in Plymouth, providing up-to-the-minute updates on the weather situation.

In the forecast, snowfall totals for Friday range from 2 to 8 inches, with the potential for additional snow due to lake effect over the weekend. Wet roads, courtesy of rain infiltrating the system, and strong winds with gusts nearing 40 mph on Friday and 45 mph on Saturday, round off the challenging conditions Plymouth residents must brace for.

Transportation United States Weather
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

