Plum High School’s Annual Telethon Surpasses Fundraising Goal

Plum High School in Pennsylvania marked a historic moment on December 21 as it hosted its 23rd annual telethon for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Surpassing all expectations, the event managed to collect a whopping $50,906.14, outdoing its fundraising goal. Even in the face of adversity, following an August house explosion in Rustic Ridge, the community pulled together to ensure the success of this landmark event.

A Tradition of Giving

Over the course of 23 years, the annual telethon has raised an impressive total exceeding $1.14 million for the esteemed charity. Make-A-Wish Foundation, known for its noble mission of granting wishes to children battling life-threatening illnesses, has benefited significantly from Plum High School’s steadfast support.

Driving Forces Behind the Success

Seniors Sophie Anderson and Hailey Depkon co-led the event, expressing their profound gratitude and surprise at the substantial amount raised. Their leadership and dedication played a pivotal role in the telethon’s success.

Among the contributors, local realtor Jenn Mascaro and her team deserve a special mention. They contributed a significant sum of over $5,100 through various fundraising activities, consistently supporting the cause over the past four years with contributions exceeding $100,000.

Community Involvement and Contributions

Among the district’s schools, Pivik Elementary stood out by raising the most funds, contributing a considerable $17,228.25 to the cause. The National Honor Society, co-sponsored by TV production teacher Rick Berrott, not only initiated this telethon tradition but also assisted in raising $22,000 for the Rustic Ridge neighborhood earlier this year.

This year’s telethon is a testament to the power of community spirit, demonstrating that even in challenging times, the act of giving remains a beacon of hope.