Education

Plum High School’s Annual Telethon Surpasses Fundraising Goal

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:24 pm EST
Plum High School’s Annual Telethon Surpasses Fundraising Goal

Plum High School in Pennsylvania marked a historic moment on December 21 as it hosted its 23rd annual telethon for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Surpassing all expectations, the event managed to collect a whopping $50,906.14, outdoing its fundraising goal. Even in the face of adversity, following an August house explosion in Rustic Ridge, the community pulled together to ensure the success of this landmark event.

A Tradition of Giving

Over the course of 23 years, the annual telethon has raised an impressive total exceeding $1.14 million for the esteemed charity. Make-A-Wish Foundation, known for its noble mission of granting wishes to children battling life-threatening illnesses, has benefited significantly from Plum High School’s steadfast support.

Driving Forces Behind the Success

Seniors Sophie Anderson and Hailey Depkon co-led the event, expressing their profound gratitude and surprise at the substantial amount raised. Their leadership and dedication played a pivotal role in the telethon’s success.

Among the contributors, local realtor Jenn Mascaro and her team deserve a special mention. They contributed a significant sum of over $5,100 through various fundraising activities, consistently supporting the cause over the past four years with contributions exceeding $100,000.

Community Involvement and Contributions

Among the district’s schools, Pivik Elementary stood out by raising the most funds, contributing a considerable $17,228.25 to the cause. The National Honor Society, co-sponsored by TV production teacher Rick Berrott, not only initiated this telethon tradition but also assisted in raising $22,000 for the Rustic Ridge neighborhood earlier this year.

This year’s telethon is a testament to the power of community spirit, demonstrating that even in challenging times, the act of giving remains a beacon of hope.

Education United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

