Players: A Refreshing Rom-Com Advocating for Realistic Sex Scenes

This Valentine's Day, Netflix released "Players," a rom-com starring Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr. The film follows Mack and Adam, longtime friends and co-workers at a news agency who create a playbook of pickup lines and techniques to navigate their dating lives. In a refreshing twist, Wayans is advocating for more realistic sex scenes in romantic comedies.

Advertisment

The Unrealistic Portrayal of Sex Scenes in Rom-Coms

Wayans believes that sex scenes in rom-coms often fail to represent real-life experiences. He argues that these scenes can be awkward, messy, and even humorous, and that it's essential to portray them accurately. "I want to see more realistic sex scenes," Wayans says. "I think it's important to show that it's not always perfect, and that's okay."

Gina Rodriguez's Portrayal of Mack

Advertisment

Rodriguez shines as Mack, a successful sports reporter who struggles to find love. As an executive producer of "Players," Rodriguez is committed to amplifying underrepresented voices in the industry. She believes that diversity and inclusivity in storytelling are crucial to creating authentic and relatable characters.

The Importance of Setting

Wayans appreciates the city's role in setting the movie's backdrop, with "Players" being set in New York City. He believes that the city's energy and diversity add to the film's authenticity. In real life, Rodriguez met her husband through a pickup line on a blind date, further highlighting the importance of setting in the film's narrative.

Advertisment

Critical Reception and Final Thoughts

"Players" has received mixed reviews, with some critics praising the performances of Rodriguez and Wayans while others argue that the romanticized portrayal of a news agency is unrealistic. Nevertheless, the film is a worthwhile one-time watch, especially for teenagers. While Wayans wants to change the way sex scenes are portrayed in rom-coms, he is fine with the genre's predictable ending. "I think the predictability is comforting," Wayans says. "It's like a warm hug at the end of a long day."

In conclusion, "Players" is a rom-com that explores the complexities of love and relationships while also addressing the importance of diversity and inclusivity in storytelling. Wayans' advocacy for more realistic sex scenes in rom-coms adds to the film's authenticity, making it a refreshing addition to the genre. So, this Valentine's Day, grab some popcorn and settle in for a fun and heartwarming movie night.