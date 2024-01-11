Plattsmouth School Board Member Recalled Amidst Book Removal Controversy

In a significant development in the Plattsmouth Community Schools board, Terri Cunningham-Swanson, a notable board member, was recalled following a mail-in election. The recall election, which marked the culmination of a contentious period in the school's history, was sparked by Cunningham-Swanson's efforts to remove nearly 50 books from the school libraries.

Advertisment

Recall Terri Campaign Achieves Its Goal

The successful recall was driven by a campaign titled 'Recall Terri', a collective endeavour led by students, parents, and community members. The campaign's outcome saw 1,649 votes cast for the removal of Cunningham-Swanson, significantly outweighing the 1,000 votes against her removal. This recall marked the second attempt to remove Cunningham-Swanson from her position, with the first petition failing to secure enough signatures to prompt an election.

Recall Triggers Amid Book Removal Controversy

Advertisment

Cunningham-Swanson's tenure, which began in January 2023, was marked by controversy as she pushed for the removal of books from library shelves, citing content concerns. This move, which went against the district policy, ignited student protests and led to the resignation of a librarian. It was this contentious action that fuelled the recall attempts.

Review Committee Delivers Its Verdict

In response to the controversy, a review committee was established to evaluate the contested books. The committee's actions led to one book being removed from the general collection, while 11 others were placed in a restricted section, still accessible with parental permission. Over 30 books remained untouched in the general library shelves. Interestingly, board member Tony Foster pointed out that most of the disputed books were rarely checked out.

Another board member, Jeremy Shuey, was vocal against the school board dictating students' reading habits, underlining the necessity of preparing students for adulthood. Cunningham-Swanson, on the other hand, defended her actions, stating that many of the books were considered inappropriate for students, with some labeled as 'adult books' by independent reviewers due to sexual content.