Platform Aerospace's Vanilla Unmanned Aids NASA in Greenland Ice Sheet Mission

The icy landscapes of Greenland recently served as the backdrop for a critical mission undertaken by Vanilla Unmanned, operated by Platform Aerospace. The mission, steered by NASA, involved the meticulous collection of validation data for NASA's ICESAT-2 satellite. The satellite is tasked with measuring terrain height, but encounters difficulties in distinguishing between snow and ice. Vanilla's Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) was put to the test to resolve this issue by measuring the snow depth above the ice, leading to more precise ice volume calculations.

Unmanned Aerial System Braving the Elements

This mission wasn't the first of its kind. In 2021, the payload had been used in a similar mission in Deadhorse, Alaska. However, the Greenland mission posed its own set of challenges. In April 2023, despite dealing with severe weather conditions, Vanilla successfully conducted two flights spanning over 15 hours. The UAS navigated its way through two in-flight icing events, demonstrating the resilience and adaptability of the technology.

Platform Aerospace's Endeavours

Platform Aerospace, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, is relentlessly working to advance environmental hardening technologies. This mission was a testament to their efforts. The company is developing an anti-icing coating for the propeller, a crucial step towards enabling UAV operations in subfreezing conditions.

Collaboration and Compliance

The mission necessitated airworthiness and airspace approvals from multiple national air authorities, including the Danish Air Authorities, Thule Space Force Base, and NASA. The flight paths, spanning different countries' airspace, added to the complexity of the operation. However, with the assistance of Pituffik Space Force Base and NASA in airspace coordination, ground logistics, and hangar use, the mission was a success. Furthermore, the baseline Vanilla UAS is free of International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) restrictions, allowing for international shipment to support global operations.