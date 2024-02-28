Plano Office Building Apex at Legacy Undergoes $6.5 Million Renovation for Post-Pandemic Market

Amidst evolving office space demands, Tourmaline Capital Partners and Monarch Alternative Capital have invested approximately $6.5 million in renovating Apex at Legacy, a significant office building in Plano, Texas. This investment aims to adapt to the changing preferences of the North Texas market, particularly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic's lasting impacts on workplace dynamics. The renovation emphasizes enhanced amenities, including a revamped lobby, common areas, and the addition of a state-of-the-art $1 million fitness center, striving to create a destination that transcends traditional office obligations.

Strategic Renovation to Meet Changing Market Demands

The renovation of the 210,000-square-foot property, which is currently 30% leased, is designed to cater to the needs of companies shifting towards hybrid work models. By offering premium services and amenities, Apex at Legacy aims to attract small and mid-size tenants seeking high-quality office spaces. The integration of the Onsite concierge service is a key differentiator, facilitating event organization, catering, and providing a range of classes and gatherings to enhance the work-life balance for tenants.

Future Developments and Market Adaptation

Plans for further development, including a mixed-use component with a hotel and another office building, Apex II, are currently on hold due to capital market conditions and rising costs. However, the owners believe their current investment and strategic approach position Apex at Legacy advantageously in a competitive market. This approach includes speculative suites and high tenant-improvement allowances, which are believed to provide a competitive edge in attracting tenants.

Implications for the North Texas Office Market

The renovation and strategic positioning of Apex at Legacy underscore a broader trend in the North Texas office market towards smaller deal sizes and a focus on quality and experience over sheer square footage. This shift reflects a growing preference among companies for office spaces that offer more than just a place to work, emphasizing amenities, services, and a desirable location. The success of this approach could signal a lasting change in office market dynamics, with a potential increase in similar renovations and developments that prioritize tenant experience and flexibility.

The investment in Apex at Legacy not only revitalizes a key property in the Plano office market but also highlights the ongoing evolution of workplace environments in response to the pandemic. As companies continue to adapt to new ways of working, buildings like Apex at Legacy that offer a blend of quality space, premium amenities, and a focus on tenant experience are likely to set the standard for the future of office real estate.