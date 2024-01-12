Planned Water Outage to Affect Residents in Gonzales, Ascension Parish

Residents of Gonzales, a city nestled within the heart of Louisiana’s Ascension Parish, brace themselves for a planned water outage on Saturday, January 13, 2024. Orchestrated by the Gonzales Utilities Department, this temporary disruption in water service is necessitated by crucial repair work.

An Interruption for Preservation

As the break of dawn beckons at 7:30 a.m., approximately 250 citizens will notice the absence of their water service. This shortage, while inconvenient, is a crucial step towards ensuring the longevity and stability of the city’s water system. Residents are expected to endure a water-free interlude spanning anywhere between 2 to 4 hours.

The Geographic Impact

The outage’s impact will primarily be felt by those residing East of Airline Highway and North of Bayou Narcisse. Notable areas set to experience this momentary disruption include the vicinities around North Twin Circle Avenue, North Linen Avenue, and North Amelia Avenue.

Informing the Affected

In an effort to mitigate the inconvenience and potential confusion, the City Utilities Department has mobilized its resources to keep the citizenry informed. Door hangers, serving as tangible reminders of the upcoming disruption, are slated to be distributed to homes within the affected region.

While the outage is bound to bring forth temporary discomfort, it is, at its core, a measure of preservation. By committing to necessary repairs now, the Gonzales Utilities Department ensures that their citizens continue to enjoy uninterrupted water services in the long run. As the sun rises on January 13, the city of Gonzales will stand united, weathering this brief interruption in service with understanding and patience.