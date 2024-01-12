en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Disaster

Planned Water Outage to Affect Residents in Gonzales, Ascension Parish

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:18 pm EST
Planned Water Outage to Affect Residents in Gonzales, Ascension Parish

Residents of Gonzales, a city nestled within the heart of Louisiana’s Ascension Parish, brace themselves for a planned water outage on Saturday, January 13, 2024. Orchestrated by the Gonzales Utilities Department, this temporary disruption in water service is necessitated by crucial repair work.

An Interruption for Preservation

As the break of dawn beckons at 7:30 a.m., approximately 250 citizens will notice the absence of their water service. This shortage, while inconvenient, is a crucial step towards ensuring the longevity and stability of the city’s water system. Residents are expected to endure a water-free interlude spanning anywhere between 2 to 4 hours.

The Geographic Impact

The outage’s impact will primarily be felt by those residing East of Airline Highway and North of Bayou Narcisse. Notable areas set to experience this momentary disruption include the vicinities around North Twin Circle Avenue, North Linen Avenue, and North Amelia Avenue.

Informing the Affected

In an effort to mitigate the inconvenience and potential confusion, the City Utilities Department has mobilized its resources to keep the citizenry informed. Door hangers, serving as tangible reminders of the upcoming disruption, are slated to be distributed to homes within the affected region.

While the outage is bound to bring forth temporary discomfort, it is, at its core, a measure of preservation. By committing to necessary repairs now, the Gonzales Utilities Department ensures that their citizens continue to enjoy uninterrupted water services in the long run. As the sun rises on January 13, the city of Gonzales will stand united, weathering this brief interruption in service with understanding and patience.

0
Disaster United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Disaster

See more
22 mins ago
Severe Floods Strike Corrientes Province in Argentina
Heavy rains have unleashed a torrent of destruction in Argentina’s Corrientes Province, causing widespread devastation and upheaval. Overflowing rivers and waterways have erased the boundaries between land and water, wreaking havoc on homes, infrastructure, and agriculture. The deluge has forced many residents to abandon their homes, seeking refuge in safer locations or temporary shelters provided
Severe Floods Strike Corrientes Province in Argentina
Perilous Rescue Operation Underway in Iceland Following Volcanic Eruption
2 hours ago
Perilous Rescue Operation Underway in Iceland Following Volcanic Eruption
Missing Indian Air Force An-32 Aircraft Found After Seven-and-a-Half Years
3 hours ago
Missing Indian Air Force An-32 Aircraft Found After Seven-and-a-Half Years
Grimsvotn Volcano Activity Spikes: Iceland Raises Alert Level Amid Eruption Fears
2 hours ago
Grimsvotn Volcano Activity Spikes: Iceland Raises Alert Level Amid Eruption Fears
Storm Leaves over 28,000 Arkansas Residents Without Power
2 hours ago
Storm Leaves over 28,000 Arkansas Residents Without Power
Cascadoux Mud Volcano Eruption: Swift Actions and Precautions Mitigate Impact
2 hours ago
Cascadoux Mud Volcano Eruption: Swift Actions and Precautions Mitigate Impact
Latest Headlines
World News
New French Foreign Minister Set to Reaffirm Support for Ukraine
25 seconds
New French Foreign Minister Set to Reaffirm Support for Ukraine
MLB Salary Arbitration Deadline Ignites Dispute Between Detroit Tigers and Pitcher Casey Mize
2 mins
MLB Salary Arbitration Deadline Ignites Dispute Between Detroit Tigers and Pitcher Casey Mize
US Imposes Sanctions on Companies Supporting Huthi Rebels in Yemen
3 mins
US Imposes Sanctions on Companies Supporting Huthi Rebels in Yemen
Southampton FC Goalkeeper Jack Bycroft Makes Permanent Move to Swindon Town
3 mins
Southampton FC Goalkeeper Jack Bycroft Makes Permanent Move to Swindon Town
WWE Superstar Bayley Discusses Pressure and Strategy Ahead of Match with Bianca Belair
4 mins
WWE Superstar Bayley Discusses Pressure and Strategy Ahead of Match with Bianca Belair
RBC Capital Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Raises Price Target
4 mins
RBC Capital Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Raises Price Target
Horse Racing in New Zealand Poised for a Resurgence with $55 Million Renovation at Ellerslie Racecourse
4 mins
Horse Racing in New Zealand Poised for a Resurgence with $55 Million Renovation at Ellerslie Racecourse
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Demands Transparency from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
6 mins
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Demands Transparency from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
Key Strikers to Watch in the Rescheduled AFCON 2023 Tournament
6 mins
Key Strikers to Watch in the Rescheduled AFCON 2023 Tournament
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app