Planned Parenthood Keystone Employees Embrace Unionization for Fair Wages and Benefits Amid Increasing Patient Load

Planned Parenthood Keystone, managing eight nonprofit health care centers in central and eastern Pennsylvania, has announced its intention to recognize union representation for its non-managerial staff. This move comes as employees demand job security, fair wages, and improved healthcare benefits, partnering with the Office and Professional Employees International Union Local 32 for representation. Amid a challenging landscape with more patients seeking services due to abortion bans in other states, this step marks a significant development for the organization.

Unionization Drive: A Fight for Employee Rights

With more than 75% of its non-professional staff signing a letter for union recognition, Planned Parenthood Keystone is responding to a critical moment. The union aims to represent a diverse group of 41 employees, including medical assistants and gender-affirming care specialists. This push for unionization is partly spurred by last year's layoffs of 17 employees, highlighting the growing need for job stability and better working conditions as patient volumes increase and funding challenges persist.

Challenges and Concerns: Voices from the Ground

Employees like Alice Wehner and Madison Prasol share personal accounts that underscore the urgency of their demands. Wehner speaks to the impact of staff reductions on gender-affirming care and the community, while Prasol details the financial and emotional toll of navigating healthcare challenges while battling breast cancer. These stories reveal the gaps in support and resources that employees face, driving their collective action towards unionization.

Funding and Financials: The Bigger Picture

Despite receiving significant contributions and grants, including a notable $7.5 million donation from MacKenzie Scott, Planned Parenthood Keystone grapples with financial pressures that affect its workforce. CEO Melissa Reed's salary is scrutinized in light of employees' grievances over healthcare affordability. This financial landscape raises questions about the allocation of resources and the prioritization of employee welfare within the organization.

The move towards unionization at Planned Parenthood Keystone reflects a broader trend of workers seeking greater representation and support in challenging times. As the organization navigates this transition, the outcomes will likely have implications for its operations, employee satisfaction, and the quality of care provided to an increasingly diverse patient population. The journey towards a fairer workplace at Planned Parenthood Keystone underscores the importance of listening to and addressing employee needs in the ever-evolving healthcare sector.