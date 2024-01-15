Planes from All Nippon Airways and Delta Air Lines Collide at Chicago O'Hare Airport

In an unsettling event at Chicago O'Hare International Airport on Sunday evening, two planes, one from All Nippon Airways and the other from Delta Air Lines, experienced a collision while taxiing. The incident, as reported by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), involved a Boeing 777 from All Nippon Airways clipping the rear of a Boeing 717 from Delta Air Lines. The time of the collision was recorded as approximately 6:30 p.m. Central Time. Remarkably, no injuries were reported from either plane.

Scrutiny Intensifies on Boeing

The collision, though not immediately linked to a manufacturing flaw, adds another layer to the existing scrutiny on Boeing. The company has been in the spotlight due to recent mechanical issues, notably the grounding of its 737 Max 9 model following an emergency door failure. Boeing, however, has not issued any direct comment on the collision, instead redirecting inquiries to the FAA and the airlines involved.

Response from Airlines and FAA

The FAA has launched an investigation into the collision. On the airlines' side, Delta's spokesperson revealed that the passengers deplaned as per normal procedures, and the aircraft is currently under evaluation by technicians. All Nippon Airways, while not offering detailed information, confirmed the cancellation of the flight bound for Tokyo, citing an aircraft inspection as the reason.

Awaiting Further Details

While the cause of the incident remains uncertain, it has generated significant attention and concern. The Chicago Department of Aviation, from whom a response is still awaited, is anticipated to provide further insight into the occurrence. As the investigation progresses, more light is expected to be shed on the incident, its causes, and its implications for the aviation industry.