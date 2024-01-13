Plainfield Rings in 2024 with Six Residential Real Estate Transactions

In the first week of the new year, Plainfield has recorded six residential real estate transactions, setting the pace for the housing market in the region. The most expensive sale marked was at 20 Warren Street, which sold for a staggering $560,000.

The average sale price across all transactions was $476,667, with a mean price per square foot standing at $256.

Snapshot of Property Values

The homes sold during this period have a rich history, dating back to as early as 1900 and as recent as 1951. The sizes of these homes ranged from a cozy 875 square feet to a spacious 2,912 square feet. All the reported sales were finalized in the last month of 2023, with the title recordings occurring during the week of January 1, 2024.

Detailed Breakdown of Sales

A detailed examination of the sales includes a 1,320 square foot house at 605 John Street that found a new owner for $335,000, and a quaint 875 square foot home at 1421 Shirley Street that sold for $415,000. Further, a 1,480 square foot residence at 98 Ridge Ave. changed hands for $490,000, a 2,912 square foot property at 80 Grove Street fetched $510,000, and a 2,688 square foot house at 1108 W. Third Street was acquired for $550,000.

Continuing Trends in Plainfield’s Residential Real Estate Market

These sales reflect the ongoing vibrancy in the residential real estate market of Plainfield and serve as a barometer of property values in the area. This trend is mirrored by the recent listing of a single-family home at 2026 Legacy Pointe Boulevard, listed by Anita Olsen on January 12, 2024. The 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath, 2,600 square-foot home, built in 2023, is currently on the market for $469,990. The property is in proximity to Charles Reed Elementary School, Aux Sable Middle School, and Plainfield South High School, adding to its appeal.