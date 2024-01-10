PKF O'Connor Davies Continues Expansion with Acquisition of Robert Philipson & Co.

Top 25 accounting firm PKF O'Connor Davies has announced the acquisition of Maryland-based firm Robert Philipson & Co., a move set to enhance its services within the private client sector. This merger, effective from January 1, 2024, signifies a continuation of PKF O'Connor Davies' expansion strategy, which has brought multiple firms, each specializing in trust, estate, and private client services, into its fold in recent years.

A Century-Old Legacy Joins Hands with PKF O'Connor Davies

Founded in 1925, Robert Philipson & Co. has established its reputation by providing sophisticated tax services to private clients. Their offerings include comprehensive tax planning, preparation, IRS representation, international taxation, estate and trust taxation, and advisory in areas like mergers, acquisitions, marital planning, and litigation. PKF O'Connor Davies' acquisition of this seasoned firm promises to deepen its existing private client services offering.

Continuity Amidst Change

As part of the merger, key members of Robert Philipson & Co. will join PKF O'Connor Davies. Managing Partner Richard Philipson, Partner Samuel Philipson, and Partner Diane Porter, along with other staff members, will continue operating from their existing Silver Spring offices. Thus, the merger ensures continuity of service for existing clients of Robert Philipson & Co. while extending the reach of PKF O'Connor Davies' services.

A Strategic Expansion for PKF O'Connor Davies

This recent acquisition of Robert Philipson & Co. underscores PKF O'Connor Davies' commitment to its expansion strategy. The firm has seen successive mergers with other firms from Massachusetts, New York, and New Jersey. Each of these firms brings unique specialties in trust, estate, and private client services. Through these strategic mergers, PKF O'Connor Davies aims to reinforce its pledge to deliver the highest levels of value, expertise, and service to its clients.