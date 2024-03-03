Pixar's Beloved Dug & Russell Reunite with Fans at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Fans of Pixar's heartwarming adventure 'Up' are in for a treat as Dug and Russell make their much-anticipated return to Disney's Animal Kingdom. This reunion at Dug & Russell's Wilderness Explorers Club House marks a significant moment for both characters and guests alike. Situated on Discovery Island near the iconic Tree of Life, the duo's comeback has sparked joy amongst visitors.

Wilderness Explorers Club House: A Unique Meet & Greet Experience

The Wilderness Explorers Club House, designed with meticulous attention to detail, offers guests an immersive experience. From the moment they step into the queue, visitors are transported into the world of 'Up'. The meeting area is equipped with a retractable sun shade adorned with art of Paradise Falls, setting the perfect backdrop for memorable photos. Additionally, the club house features a Wilderness Explorers symbol and a notice board, further enhancing the authenticity of the experience. A red wagon filled with camping supplies and a bucket of tennis balls for Dug, complete with a bumper sticker proclaiming 'I <3 squirrels', adds a playful touch.

Scheduling Your Visit

For those eager to meet Dug and Russell, planning ahead is key. The characters appear separately throughout the day, and guests looking to meet both will need to queue twice. Although there are no fixed schedules posted on the My Disney Experience app or the Walt Disney World website, Cast Members have provided a tentative schedule of 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., which is subject to daily changes. This flexible approach requires guests to check for the latest updates during their visit.

The Return of a Beloved Tradition

Dug and Russell's return to the meet & greet arena comes after a hiatus, during which they only appeared on the Adventure Flotilla in 2022. This revival not only brings joy to fans of the film but also reinstates a beloved tradition within Disney's Animal Kingdom. Their presence at the Wilderness Explorers Club House adds a layer of adventure and exploration for guests, embodying the spirit of the Wilderness Explorers.

The reintroduction of Dug and Russell as meet & greet characters at Disney's Animal Kingdom is a testament to the enduring popularity of 'Up' and its characters. As guests flock to the Wilderness Explorers Club House, they are reminded of the adventures that await them, both in the park and in life. This heartwarming return encourages visitors to explore, discover, and cherish the moments that bring us together, much like Dug and Russell's unforgettable journey.