Pittsylvania County Honors Students Who Paved the Way for School Integration with Commemorative Plaques

In an overdue tribute to a critical chapter of school integration in the late 1960s, Pittsylvania County gears up to honor the Freedom of Choice students with the unveiling of four commemorative plaques. These students, who were part of the Freedom of Choice program from 1965 to 1969, were courageous Black students who opted to attend white schools, thereby facilitating a smoother integration process in the county.

The Unveiling Ceremony

The inaugural two plaques will be unveiled this Saturday at the Gretna and Tunstall High Schools. The events will not merely be solemn commemorations but also celebrations replete with food and entertainment. The project, initiated two years ago, was the result of a teachers' conversation about the county's integration process.

The Research Process

Unearthing the names of these pioneering students involved meticulous research. The committee assigned to this task scoured through old yearbooks and conducted community interviews. The plaques will bear the names of the Black students who attended the previously white-only schools. Tunstall High School will have the most names, around 110, while Gretna High School will have the fewest, around five, due to its close location to a Black-only school.

Preserving the History

In addition to the plaques, the project, supported by local institutions, will archive interviews with the former students at the Pittsylvania County History Center. This effort is crucial to ensure that their experiences and contributions to the county's history are never forgotten. The remaining plaques will be unveiled on February 17 at the Dan River and Chatham High Schools.

The events are also timely, coinciding with the Black History Month and the 70th anniversary of the Supreme Court's ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, which declared segregated public schools unconstitutional.