Pittsburgh Steelers' Scouting Plans Disrupted as Sedrick Van Pran-Granger Withdraws from Senior Bowl

The Pittsburgh Steelers' scouting strategy has taken an unexpected turn as Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger withdraws from the 2024 Senior Bowl, missing a valuable opportunity for the team to observe him closely. The Steelers, desperately in need of a long-term center solution, have been left in the lurch with Van Pran-Granger's absence, as they've been struggling to find a suitable replacement for Maurkice Pouncey.

Van Pran-Granger's Withdrawal: A Missed Opportunity

Assistant OL Coach Isaac Williams, who is tasked with coaching the American side's offensive line for the Senior Bowl, would have had a chance to work directly with Van Pran-Granger. This would have offered a closer, more detailed evaluation of the player, providing valuable insights into whether he could be a potential fit for the Steelers. However, Van Pran-Granger's withdrawal poses a significant roadblock to these plans.

NFL Teams vs. Media Evaluations

Despite being hailed as one of the best centers in the draft class, NFL teams have rated Van Pran-Granger between the third and fifth rounds, which contrasts starkly with higher media evaluations. Jonathan Heirtitter, a prominent scout, emphasizes Van Pran-Granger's athletic prowess, extensive experience, and room for improvement, given he is only 22 years old.

Alternative Prospects for the Steelers

With Van Pran-Granger out of the picture for the Senior Bowl, the Steelers have other prospects to consider. Notably, Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson and West Virginia's Zach Frazier are on the radar. Both will be coached by Williams during the Senior Bowl, providing the team with the opportunity to evaluate potential replacements for Mason Cole, whose performance has been declining.

Meanwhile, discussions around the future of quarterback Mitch Trubisky with the Steelers continue to gain momentum, adding another layer of complexity to the team's strategy for the upcoming season.