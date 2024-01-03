en English
en English
Law

Pittsburgh Police K9 Unit Mourns the Loss of Retired Narcotics Detection Dog Lapis

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:49 am EST
The Pittsburgh Police K9 Unit is grappling with the loss of a beloved member, a retired narcotics detection dog named Lapis. Lapis, who was 12 years old at the time of his passing, served the Pittsburgh Police for seven years, retiring in November 2020. His tenure with the K9 Unit began in May 2013, and he spent his last three years in retirement with his handler, Officer Houck, and Houck’s family.

Lapis: A Valued Member of the Force

As a narcotics detection dog, Lapis played a crucial role in the K9 Unit. His keen sense of smell and trained instincts made a significant impact in the fight against illegal narcotics in the Pittsburgh area. His dedicated service and unwavering loyalty earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the community.

A Life of Service and Companionship

Even after his retirement, Lapis continued to be an integral part of Officer Houck’s life. The bond between a handler and their K9 is profound, and Lapis’ death has left a void in the Houck family. Despite his retirement, Lapis’ spirit remained undiminished. He was a constant companion to Officer Houck and his family, providing comfort, companionship, and a touch of his service life.

A Time of Mourning for the K9 Unit

The news of Lapis’s passing was shared by the Pittsburgh Police K9 Unit on Facebook on Monday, causing an outpouring of condolences and shared memories from the community. This loss comes shortly after the K9 Unit experienced another tragic event, with the unexpected death of their member Hans. The back-to-back losses have left the unit in a state of mourning, as they remember their fallen comrades.

author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

