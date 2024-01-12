Pittsburgh Celebrates MLK Legacy with Family-Friendly Events

Pittsburgh, a city rich in diversity and cultural heritage, is honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in a myriad of ways this three-day weekend. A blend of commemoration, education, and entertainment, these events serve to both remember the enduring impact of Dr. King’s activism and provide a platform for family enjoyment.

Winterfest at The Frick: A Wintry Delight

On Saturday, January 13, and Sunday, January 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Winterfest at The Frick takes center stage. This family-friendly event promises a day filled with engaging activities such as exploration of the historic Clayton for just $5, live performances, artist demonstrations, and warm refreshments to beat the winter chill. Furthermore, the event offers free campus and museum admission, making it an accessible option for all.

Carnegie Science Center’s Locomotion Weekend: A Journey through Model Trains

For those with a penchant for science and engineering, the Carnegie Science Center celebrates Locomotion Weekend on the same dates, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event, included in the general admission, celebrates the wonder of model trains with a variety of intricate layouts that will fascinate both children and adults alike.

A Day Off at the Museum: An Artistic Respite

Lastly, for those unable to partake in the weekend’s festivities due to work commitments, the Carnegie Museum of Art has a solution. On Monday, January 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the museum is hosting a Day Off at the Museum event. Designed for children aged 6-10, the event offers a day filled with art-related activities for a $75 registration fee, with scholarships available. This event provides an enriching alternative for working parents seeking a safe and educational environment for their children during the MLK holiday.

In addition to these major events, the city is teeming with smaller gatherings, volunteer opportunities, concerts, and a spoken word poetry night, all dedicated to honoring the life and work of Dr. King. This three-day weekend in Pittsburgh, while a time of remembrance, is also a testament to the city’s commitment to community engagement, diversity, and family fun.