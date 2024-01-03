Pittsburgh Career Institute Cancels $218,000 in Student Debt Following Closure

Over a dozen students from the recently closed Pittsburgh Career Institute (PCI) are set to have their educational debt erased, amounting to a total of $218,000. This move comes as part of an agreement reached by Pennsylvania’s Attorney General, Michelle Henry, and the institute, addressing the financial implications faced by the students due to the sudden closure of the institution.

A Relief for the Students

In November 2022, PCI abruptly shut its doors, leaving many of its students burdened with outstanding debt. The institute, which offered health care and veterinary assistant programs, had to close due to the Department of Education ceasing to recognize its accreditor, the Accrediting Council for Independent Colleges and Schools. This sudden closure not only disrupted the academic journey of the students but also left many grappling with large education debts.

In a move that brings relief to these students, the Attorney General’s office has reached an agreement that prevents the collection or transfer of these outstanding balances. This agreement also mandates compliance with state credit and trade practices laws.

The Backstory of PCI’s Closure

PCI was given an 18-month timeframe to find a new accreditor following the Department of Education’s decision. However, the institute opted to cease operations instead. This decision affected fewer than 200 students who were enrolled at the time. The sudden closure left these students with an education that failed to deliver the promised benefits and saddled with outstanding debt balances.

Efforts by the Attorney General’s Office

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office has been actively working towards securing debt cancellations for affected students. Since January 2020, the office has secured over $205 million in cancellations of private and federal student loan debt. With this recent agreement, the total cancellation amount rises to $218,000, a significant achievement in the ongoing efforts to alleviate the financial burdens of students facing unexpected educational interruptions.