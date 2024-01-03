Pitney Bowes and PackageHub Launch Returns Drop-off Network

In a significant development, Pitney Bowes, a global shipping and mailing company, has joined forces with PackageHub, one of America’s largest franchise systems of retail shipping stores. Together, they have unveiled a new returns drop-off network, a service that provides no-box, no-label returns at nearly 1,000 locations across the nation. This expansion is planned to grow by hundreds more shortly, broadening the scope of this revolutionary service.

Streamlining Returns for Retailers and Consumers

The standout feature of this newly launched network is that it comes at no additional cost to retailers or consumers. Ecommerce brands currently leveraging Pitney Bowes returns service and its platform partners can gain immediate access to the drop-off network. This accessibility requires no additional integration, making the transition seamless for retailers and providing added convenience for consumers.

An Extension of Existing Service

The new network is not a standalone offering but an extension of Pitney Bowes’ existing service. The company already has an extensive network, with 30,000 postal locations facilitating no-label returns. This addition is set to enhance their service portfolio and make returns easier for the end-user.

Reducing the Costs of Ecommerce Returns

According to Gregg Zegras, EVP and President of Global Ecommerce at Pitney Bowes, this initiative is primarily aimed at reducing the growing costs of ecommerce returns for retailers. At the same time, it seeks to improve the customer experience, making the return process less cumbersome and more user-friendly. Sharing his excitement about the partnership, Brandon Gale, CEO of PackageHub, affirmed that it aligns with their strategic vision and offers value to PackageHub store owners.

Pitney Bowes, serving a majority of the Fortune 500 companies with shipping, mailing, logistics, and financial services, has a robust presence in the sector. PackageHub, despite being established only in 2019, has quickly grown into a large network of retail shipping stores offering a range of mail and parcel services across the U.S. This partnership is set to make waves in the ecommerce industry, easing the return process, and setting a new standard for customer convenience.