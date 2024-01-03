Pismo Beach Battles Damage from Large Breaking Waves

In the wake of a powerful storm in the northern Pacific, Pismo Beach city officials are grappling with the aftermath of large breaking waves that have dealt a significant blow to the Central Coast beaches. The raging waves, soaring to an astonishing 15 to 25 feet, have left a trail of destruction in their wake, posing unprecedented challenges for the city.

Extent of the Damage

The extent of the damage is profound, encompassing lost stairs, handrails, and wooden structures in the vicinity of the Pier Plaza. The damage didn’t spare the newly installed swing sets adjacent to the Addie Street lot, robbing the city’s children of their playtime joy. To add to the city’s woes, the Gull Cottage at the Chapman Estate didn’t escape the wrath of the waves and sustained damage, necessitating a comprehensive assessment and repair.

Emergency Measures & Collaboration

In response to this calamity, city officials are joining forces with local agencies across San Luis Obispo County to provide emergency assistance. The Department of Public Works in Pismo Beach has been entrusted with the herculean task of repairing the damages. The estimated cost of these repairs stands at around $55,000 and the task is expected to span several weeks.

Public Reaction & Resources

The wave’s impact on the coastline has left local residents in awe, with some expressing their disbelief at the sight of the damage and the impossibility of surfing in conditions they haven’t witnessed before. To keep the public informed and prepared, city officials are directing residents to READYSLO.org for the latest emergency resources and updates.