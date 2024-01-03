en English
Energy

Pipelines and Power: North Dakota’s Energy Industry at a Crossroads in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST
In the throes of the climate change debate, North Dakota’s energy sector readies itself for a pivotal year. At the heart of the matter are two contentious pipelines whose fates could not only shape the state’s energy landscape but also echo across the U.S. energy industry.

Summit Carbon Solutions: The Carbon Storage Controversy

At the forefront is Summit Carbon Solutions’ audacious project aimed at storing carbon emissions from ethanol plants in western North Dakota. The proposal has come under fire, with landowners refusing surveyors access to their properties. This has culminated in a legal skirmish, SCS Transport v. Malloy, with the North Dakota Supreme Court’s impending ruling potentially setting a precedent for the pipeline industry and other utilities.

The state’s Public Service Commission (PSC) is also set to make a landmark decision – whether local pipeline zoning laws can supersede state regulations. With a hearing on Summit’s route application and decisions on carbon storage from other states hanging in the balance, the commission’s verdict could significantly impact the project’s trajectory. Furthermore, the North Dakota Industrial Commission’s approval for underground storage sites stands as a significant hurdle for Summit’s proposal.

Dakota Access Pipeline: An Environmental Impact Review

The Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL), operational since 2017 amidst a maelstrom of environmental protests, teeters on the brink of an environmental impact review by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The review will scrutinise five potential scenarios – continued operation, imposition of additional conditions, shutdown scenarios, and rerouting. Concurrently, a federal lawsuit demanding reimbursement of emergency response costs from the protests is scheduled for trial.

Project Tundra: Carbon Capture and Storage

Minnkota Power Cooperative’s Project Tundra, designed to capture emissions from the Milton R. Young Station and store them underground, is in its final phase. A decision is expected mid-year. The project has already secured up to $350 million in federal funding, demonstrating the high stakes involved.

The Carbon-Free Energy Mandate: A Potential Legal Dispute

Minnesota’s recent carbon-free energy mandate, which demands 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040, could complicate North Dakota’s energy exports. The mandate has already raised concerns, with legal disputes potentially on the horizon.

NextEra Energy Resources: A Proposed Wind Project

The PSC is also preparing to review a proposed wind project by NextEra Energy Resources in Oliver County. This project adds another layer to North Dakota’s complex energy narrative, further underscoring the importance of the upcoming decisions in shaping the state’s energy future.

All eyes are now on North Dakota as key players await these rulings with bated breath. The outcomes hold the potential to significantly influence the region’s energy landscape and regulatory environment, making 2024 a crucial year for the state’s energy industry.

Energy United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

