Pioneering Journalist and Technophile Frank Beacham Passes Away at 75

Famed journalist Frank Beacham, renowned for his authoritative voice in film, audio and video technology, passed away at the age of 75 on December 12, succumbing to complications from a medical procedure. His demise was announced by his family on December 25. Beacham, with his extensive career spanning several industries, left an indelible impact on the broadcasting and film technology sector, documenting significant events and technological advancements.

Legacy in Broadcasting and Film Technology

Beacham’s writings, most notably for Radio World and TV Tech, covered the evolution of critical equipment such as portable recorders, microphones, and tabletop radios, thereby shaping the narrative of broadcasting and film over the past half century. His work extended beyond the confines of journalism; he was an early adopter of the Sony Betacam camera and worked closely with Orson Welles before the legendary film-maker’s death in 1985.

Documenting History

One of the most noteworthy aspects of Beacham’s career was his documentation of the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks and the restoration of broadcasting in New York. His narration of historical events etched him in the annals of journalism for his courage and dedication. He also showcased his creative prowess as a producer on the 1999 film ‘Cradle Will Rock.’

A Diverse and Impactful Career

Frank Beacham was born on April 1, 1948, in Honea Path, S.C. After graduating from Honea Path High School, he earned his journalism degree from the University of South Carolina. His career took off at WHPB radio in Belton, S.C., after which he made significant contributions to the Miami Herald and the Washington Post. His work with Senator Richard Byrd and NBC allowed him to cover significant events, further amplifying his influence in the industry.

Beacham’s contribution went beyond journalism as he was also known for his work as a playwright and movie producer. His life and legacy will be celebrated at a memorial service, the date of which is yet to be announced. He is survived by his brother, niece, and nephew.