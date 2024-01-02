en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Obituary

Pioneering Journalist and Technophile Frank Beacham Passes Away at 75

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Pioneering Journalist and Technophile Frank Beacham Passes Away at 75

Famed journalist Frank Beacham, renowned for his authoritative voice in film, audio and video technology, passed away at the age of 75 on December 12, succumbing to complications from a medical procedure. His demise was announced by his family on December 25. Beacham, with his extensive career spanning several industries, left an indelible impact on the broadcasting and film technology sector, documenting significant events and technological advancements.

Legacy in Broadcasting and Film Technology

Beacham’s writings, most notably for Radio World and TV Tech, covered the evolution of critical equipment such as portable recorders, microphones, and tabletop radios, thereby shaping the narrative of broadcasting and film over the past half century. His work extended beyond the confines of journalism; he was an early adopter of the Sony Betacam camera and worked closely with Orson Welles before the legendary film-maker’s death in 1985.

Documenting History

One of the most noteworthy aspects of Beacham’s career was his documentation of the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks and the restoration of broadcasting in New York. His narration of historical events etched him in the annals of journalism for his courage and dedication. He also showcased his creative prowess as a producer on the 1999 film ‘Cradle Will Rock.’

A Diverse and Impactful Career

Frank Beacham was born on April 1, 1948, in Honea Path, S.C. After graduating from Honea Path High School, he earned his journalism degree from the University of South Carolina. His career took off at WHPB radio in Belton, S.C., after which he made significant contributions to the Miami Herald and the Washington Post. His work with Senator Richard Byrd and NBC allowed him to cover significant events, further amplifying his influence in the industry.

Beacham’s contribution went beyond journalism as he was also known for his work as a playwright and movie producer. His life and legacy will be celebrated at a memorial service, the date of which is yet to be announced. He is survived by his brother, niece, and nephew.

0
Obituary United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pakistan Mourns the Loss of Veteran Politician Sartaj Aziz

By Rizwan Shah

Respected Ballyragget Businessman Tragically Dies While Sea Swimming in Melbourne

By Geeta Pillai

Brad Feeken: A Legacy of Mentorship and Sportsmanship in Gretna

By Salman Khan

WWII Hero Harold Frank: A Life of Valor and Service

By BNN Correspondents

The New York Times Obituaries Team Invites Public Contributions ...
@Newsroom · 35 mins
The New York Times Obituaries Team Invites Public Contributions ...
heart comment 0
Film Industry Luminary Herman Levine Dies at 87

By BNN Correspondents

Film Industry Luminary Herman Levine Dies at 87
Laois Community Mourns the Departure of Cherished Residents

By BNN Correspondents

Laois Community Mourns the Departure of Cherished Residents
Gerald Eames Williams: A Stalwart of Journalism Passes Away at 86

By Nimrah Khatoon

Gerald Eames Williams: A Stalwart of Journalism Passes Away at 86
Evesham Mourns the Unexpected Loss of Councillor Peter Griffiths

By Momen Zellmi

Evesham Mourns the Unexpected Loss of Councillor Peter Griffiths
Latest Headlines
World News
Resetting Tech Habits in the New Year: Insights from Oliver Burkeman
40 seconds
Resetting Tech Habits in the New Year: Insights from Oliver Burkeman
Chelsea's Chilwell and Chukwuemeka Return to Training, Pochettino Eyes Team Performance Amidst Challenges
1 min
Chelsea's Chilwell and Chukwuemeka Return to Training, Pochettino Eyes Team Performance Amidst Challenges
Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024
1 min
Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024
Nigeria's Governor Hope Uzodinma Confident in New Economic Policies for 2024
1 min
Nigeria's Governor Hope Uzodinma Confident in New Economic Policies for 2024
Paddy Pimblett's Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge
1 min
Paddy Pimblett's Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge
2024 Elections in India and the U.S: A Tale of Contrasting Democracies
1 min
2024 Elections in India and the U.S: A Tale of Contrasting Democracies
Unrecognized Grief: The Emotional Impact of Pet Loss
1 min
Unrecognized Grief: The Emotional Impact of Pet Loss
WWE Roster Changes 2024: Speculation Runs Rampant on Potential Departures, Additions, and Returns
1 min
WWE Roster Changes 2024: Speculation Runs Rampant on Potential Departures, Additions, and Returns
Pac-12 Returns to College Football Playoff as Washington Triumphs in Sugar Bowl
1 min
Pac-12 Returns to College Football Playoff as Washington Triumphs in Sugar Bowl
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
41 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
46 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
48 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
56 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app