Pineapple Express Unleashes Havoc in California: Celebrity Homes, Grammy Awards Affected

California is under siege. Pineapple Express, a major weather system, has unleashed severe storms across the state, forcing evacuations, triggering flash flood warnings, and causing power outages that have impacted over half a million homes. The second major weather system to hit the state in a week, it has not spared even the star-studded neighborhoods, home to celebrities like George Clooney, Lady Gaga, Halle Berry, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan.

Storms Stir Up the Grammys

The unrelenting rains have collided with the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, necessitating organizers to erect a tent over the red carpet. As the music industry's biggest names huddled under the protective cover, the show went on, albeit under an unexpected shadow. The weather, however, did not dampen the spirit of the attendees who, despite the downpour, celebrated music's greatest night.

Rescues and Evacuations in Star-studded Neighborhoods

In Studio City, a neighborhood home to a cluster of celebrities, firefighters launched a rescue operation, saving 16 people from properties threatened by the storm. One of the locations was in close proximity to George Clooney's residence. Elsewhere, Harry and Meghan's Montecito mansion is under a flood watch, with the potential of heavy rain turning into a serious threat.

Malibu, where Oscar winner Halle Berry and pop sensation Lady Gaga own homes, is grappling with coastal flood warnings and dangerous surf conditions. The storms have made their presence felt, stirring up the Pacific and creating scenes straight out of disaster movies.

Widespread Disruption and State of Emergency

The weather system has caused widespread disruption, including death. A man in Sacramento Valley lost his life due to a fallen tree, a grim reminder of nature's wrath. The National Weather Service issued a rare hurricane-force wind warning for parts of the coast, advising residents to stay home, if possible. A professional golf tournament at the famed Pebble Beach had to be disrupted as well. The severity of the situation led California Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency in eight counties. Los Angeles, in particular, experienced one of its wettest days on record, marking a historic day in the city's weather annals.