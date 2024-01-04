Pine Trail REIT Announces Shift from Monthly to Quarterly Distributions

In a significant shift of strategy, Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the Canadian real estate powerhouse listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the tickers PINE.UN and PINE.U, has unveiled its intent to overhaul its distribution payment schedule. The REIT, which has been dispensing monthly distributions until now, is set to transition to a quarterly payment scheme.

From Monthly to Quarterly: A Strategic Pivot

This change is anticipated to be implemented subject to the approval of the Board of Trustees for future trust unit distributions. According to the new plan, quarterly payments will be made on the first business day of April, July, October, and January of each year. This will be applicable to unitholders of record on the 15th day of the preceding month, granted that the date falls on a business day. If not, the payment will occur on the next valid business day.

First Quarterly Distribution on the Horizon

With the board approval pending, the first quarterly distribution under this new scheme is projected to take place in April 2024. This shift in payment frequency represents a notable operational shift for Pine Trail REIT, potentially affecting the cash flow patterns of its unitholders. However, the broader implications of this decision and its impact on the REIT’s performance remain to be seen.

TSX Venture Exchange: No Comment on Merits of Proposed Change

Meanwhile, the TSX Venture Exchange, the platform where Pine Trail REIT shares are traded, has opted for neutrality, refraining from making any public comments regarding the merits of the proposed schedule change. Moreover, the Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of the press release announcing the shift in the distribution schedule. Lastly, it is critical to note that the press release issued by Pine Trail REIT is not intended for distribution within the United States or through U.S. newswire services.