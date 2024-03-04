Pine Resident Lori M. Jones Unveils 'Freaky Heart' - A Teen's Journey Beyond Congenital Heart Defect

In a heartwarming blend of personal experience and creative storytelling, Pine resident Lori M. Jones releases 'Freaky Heart' on Valentine's Day, marking her fifth book and first teen-focused narrative. This novel explores the inner turmoil and eventual empowerment of Annalise, a teenager grappling with the visible scars and emotional burdens of a congenital heart defect. Inspired by Jones' daughter and her active role in the Children's Foundation, this story transcends the specifics of medical challenges, delving into themes of self-acceptance, purpose, and the transformative power of perspective.

From Personal Journey to Inspirational Fiction

Lori M. Jones' journey into writing began as a therapeutic endeavor after her younger daughter, Riley, was born with a heart defect. Her initial work, 'Riley's Heart Machine,' laid the foundation for what would become a passionate commitment to storytelling and advocacy. Jones' involvement with the Children's Foundation, where she now serves as the secretary of the board of directors, has deeply informed her writing, offering insights into the lives of children and families navigating congenital heart defects. 'Freaky Heart' is partly inspired by these experiences and the real-life story of a girl named Annalise, whose battle and insights bring the novel to life.

Empowering Young Minds Through Literature

Alongside her novels, Jones has developed an assembly program titled Writing With Heart, which she takes to schools to engage students on the topics of heart defects, individuality, and the power of storytelling. Her approach not only educates but also empowers students to embrace their uniqueness and share their own stories. This initiative, coupled with her children's book 'Confetti the Croc,' underscores Jones' dedication to fostering an environment of acceptance and understanding among young readers.

A Writer's Evolution

Although Jones' career began with children's literature, her portfolio has expanded to include works for adults, such as 'Renaissance of the Heart,' a romance novel that earned a silver medal in the 2015 Readers' Favorites Book Awards. Her next project, inspired by the letters of her great uncle who died on the beaches of Normandy, signifies a deepening of her literary exploration into themes of history, legacy, and personal identity. Through her diverse body of work, Jones continues to demonstrate the profound impact of storytelling in capturing the complexities of the human experience.

As Lori M. Jones continues to weave her personal experiences, advocacy work, and creative insights into her writing, she offers readers of all ages valuable perspectives on adversity, resilience, and the beauty of embracing one's story. 'Freaky Heart' not only contributes to the conversation around congenital heart defects but also stands as a testament to the power of changing one's perspective to find purpose and connection in the world. With each page, Jones invites readers into a journey of discovery, healing, and the unbreakable strength of the human spirit.