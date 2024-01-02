en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Pima County Health Department to Host Job Fair Amid Surge in Migrant Encounters

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:16 pm EST
Pima County Health Department to Host Job Fair Amid Surge in Migrant Encounters

In response to the escalating migrant encounters at the Mexico border, Pima County Health Department in Tucson, Arizona, is conducting a job fair to recruit personnel for local migrant shelters. Tucson’s border sector has witnessed an unprecedented rise in migrant encounters, recording 64,638 in November and 55,226 in October, as per the U.S. Customs and Border Protection data. The southwestern border recorded an overall 191,113 migrant encounters in November.

Unprecedented Surge in Migrant Encounters

The Tucson sector has become the busiest for migrant encounters, surpassing other sectors on the southern border. The surge in migrant encounters is attributed to migrants avoiding heavily militarized and physically fortified border sectors. According to Amanda Aguirre, President and CEO of the Regional Center for Border Health, the number of migrant buses is likely to increase from the current 6-8 to 10 per day. Despite various policies aimed at blocking asylum seekers’ access, the migrant flow has shown no sign of abatement.

Challenges for Pima County

As a result of the surge, Pima County has experienced unprecedented strain with an influx of arrivals since September. The county’s monthly expenditure on migrant services has doubled to around $4 million. This cost is being borne by federal resources. The Tucson sector’s holding facilities have limited capacity, leading to faster processing and release of migrants. The sector reported nearly 74,000 migrant apprehensions in December, the highest single-month total since 2020.

The Job Fair Initiative

To manage the situation, the county’s Border Health Program is looking to fill 19 temporary, full-time positions through a job fair. These positions, which are expected to last until June 2024 with a possibility of extension, are responsible for intake, shelter operations support, and medical screening. Interested applicants are urged to apply online before the job fair scheduled for January 5 at the Abrams Public Health Center.

0
United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Santa Clara's Downtown Resurgence: A Journey Towards Healing

By Safak Costu

Virtual Reality Games: A Novel Approach to Teaching Computational Skills

By BNN Correspondents

Montana's Unwavering Beer Enthusiasm Amid National Decline

By Salman Akhtar

Steven Kampfer Returns to Boost Tucson Roadrunners' Winning Streak

By Salman Khan

New Balance's 2024 Sneaker Revolution: Patent Leather 550 Model Unveil ...
@Fashion · 40 seconds
New Balance's 2024 Sneaker Revolution: Patent Leather 550 Model Unveil ...
heart comment 0
Suspect Identified in Fatal Saginaw Hit-and-Run Case

By BNN Correspondents

Suspect Identified in Fatal Saginaw Hit-and-Run Case
Young West Virginia Lawmaker Resigns to Pursue State Auditor Position

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Young West Virginia Lawmaker Resigns to Pursue State Auditor Position
Central Park Records Warmest Year with Prolonged Snow Drought

By Shivani Chauhan

Central Park Records Warmest Year with Prolonged Snow Drought
Las Vegas Raiders’ Interim Coach Antonio Pierce Aims for Strong Season Finish

By Salman Khan

Las Vegas Raiders' Interim Coach Antonio Pierce Aims for Strong Season Finish
Latest Headlines
World News
Truth Bar Launches Golden Unicorn Contest Offering Wellness Retreat
29 seconds
Truth Bar Launches Golden Unicorn Contest Offering Wellness Retreat
Santa Clara's Downtown Resurgence: A Journey Towards Healing
31 seconds
Santa Clara's Downtown Resurgence: A Journey Towards Healing
Steven Kampfer Returns to Boost Tucson Roadrunners' Winning Streak
40 seconds
Steven Kampfer Returns to Boost Tucson Roadrunners' Winning Streak
Young West Virginia Lawmaker Resigns to Pursue State Auditor Position
1 min
Young West Virginia Lawmaker Resigns to Pursue State Auditor Position
Las Vegas Raiders' Interim Coach Antonio Pierce Aims for Strong Season Finish
2 mins
Las Vegas Raiders' Interim Coach Antonio Pierce Aims for Strong Season Finish
West Virginia University Basketball Teams Brace for Big 12 Schedule
2 mins
West Virginia University Basketball Teams Brace for Big 12 Schedule
Vivek Ramaswamy Snubs CNN Debate, Citing Biased Coverage
2 mins
Vivek Ramaswamy Snubs CNN Debate, Citing Biased Coverage
Bidenomics: A Communication Challenge for the White House
2 mins
Bidenomics: A Communication Challenge for the White House
Orange Bowl Exposes Critical Issues in College Football
2 mins
Orange Bowl Exposes Critical Issues in College Football
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app