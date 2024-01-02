Pima County Health Department to Host Job Fair Amid Surge in Migrant Encounters

In response to the escalating migrant encounters at the Mexico border, Pima County Health Department in Tucson, Arizona, is conducting a job fair to recruit personnel for local migrant shelters. Tucson’s border sector has witnessed an unprecedented rise in migrant encounters, recording 64,638 in November and 55,226 in October, as per the U.S. Customs and Border Protection data. The southwestern border recorded an overall 191,113 migrant encounters in November.

Unprecedented Surge in Migrant Encounters

The Tucson sector has become the busiest for migrant encounters, surpassing other sectors on the southern border. The surge in migrant encounters is attributed to migrants avoiding heavily militarized and physically fortified border sectors. According to Amanda Aguirre, President and CEO of the Regional Center for Border Health, the number of migrant buses is likely to increase from the current 6-8 to 10 per day. Despite various policies aimed at blocking asylum seekers’ access, the migrant flow has shown no sign of abatement.

Challenges for Pima County

As a result of the surge, Pima County has experienced unprecedented strain with an influx of arrivals since September. The county’s monthly expenditure on migrant services has doubled to around $4 million. This cost is being borne by federal resources. The Tucson sector’s holding facilities have limited capacity, leading to faster processing and release of migrants. The sector reported nearly 74,000 migrant apprehensions in December, the highest single-month total since 2020.

The Job Fair Initiative

To manage the situation, the county’s Border Health Program is looking to fill 19 temporary, full-time positions through a job fair. These positions, which are expected to last until June 2024 with a possibility of extension, are responsible for intake, shelter operations support, and medical screening. Interested applicants are urged to apply online before the job fair scheduled for January 5 at the Abrams Public Health Center.