Pilgrimage Music Festival Marks 10th Anniversary with Return to Franklin, Headliners Zach Bryan, The Lumineers

The Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival is gearing up to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a bang, announcing its return to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, TN, on September 28 and 29. This year, the festival promises an unforgettable experience, headlined by Zach Bryan and The Lumineers, and is expected to draw around 25,000 attendees over the weekend.

Decade of Musical Excellence

Since its inception, Pilgrimage Festival has carved a niche for itself in the music and cultural scene, selling out for the second time in its history last year. The brainchild of Better Than Ezra frontman Kevin Griffin, along with W. Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan, the festival has hosted an impressive roster of musicians. Fans have been treated to performances by legends such as Beck, Brandi Carlile, Cage The Elephant, Chris Stapleton, Daryl Hall and John Oates, Dave Matthews Band, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, Jason Isbell, Justin Timberlake, Keith Urban, Lionel Richie, Sheryl Crow, and Willie Nelson. The festival’s commitment to delivering diverse and high-quality lineups keeps fans coming back year after year.

Awaiting the Lineup Reveal

While the anticipation builds, the lineup and ticketing details for the 2023 festival remain under wraps. However, enthusiasts and prospective attendees can stay informed by signing up for alerts on the Pilgrimage Festival's official website. This early engagement indicates the festival’s popularity and the excitement surrounding the announcement of this year's performers.

Community and Culture

The Pilgrimage Festival is not just about music; it's a celebration of culture, arts, and community engagement. Set against the backdrop of the scenic Harlinsdale Farm, the festival offers a family-friendly environment that goes beyond the tunes. With its unique blend of music genres and cultural offerings, Pilgrimage has established itself as a key event in Tennessee’s cultural calendar, fostering a sense of community and belonging among attendees.

As the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival approaches its milestone 10th anniversary, the excitement and expectations are high. With a history of showcasing some of the biggest names in music and providing a platform for cultural exchange, this year's edition is poised to be another significant chapter in its storied legacy. As fans eagerly await the lineup and ticketing details, the festival continues to symbolize the enduring appeal of live music and cultural celebration.