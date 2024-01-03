en English
Business

Pierre City Utilities Weighs Addition of Power Generation Capabilities Amid Rising Consumption

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:00 am EST
As the world pivots towards renewable energy sources to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, Pierre City Utilities, nestled in the heart of South Dakota, adopts a pragmatic approach to meet increasing electricity demands. Amidst the escalating electricity consumption and the need to thwart rolling power outages during peak usage, the utility firm is mulling over the addition of electricity generation capabilities to its existing system.

Preventing Grid Strain

In an effort to alleviate strain on the electrical grid, Utilities Director Brad Palmer points towards the City of Fort Pierre’s operational generation station. Palmer is exploring parallel options for Pierre to establish its own generation station, potentially fueled by gas or diesel. This move is expected to fortify the city’s power supply, particularly during periods of high demand.

Feasibility Study Underway

To expedite this initiative, DGR Engineering has been entrusted with the task of identifying potential locations for the generators. They will also assist in conducting a comprehensive feasibility study. The Pierre City Commission has demonstrated unanimous support for this project, sanctioning a $29,000 budget for the feasibility study.

A Global Energy Transition

This local endeavor mirrors a global trend. The Energy Information Administration’s Short Term Energy Outlook Report indicates that renewable electricity in the U.S. is set to surpass electric power generation from coal for the first time on record in 2024. This marks a pivotal moment in a broader energy transition that’s accelerating worldwide. The surge in renewable energy is predominantly driven by solar photovoltaic, prompting the U.S. to impose tariffs on photovoltaic products manufactured abroad to foster a domestic value chain.

However, the transition away from coal has significant implications for states like Wyoming, which depend heavily on coal production for revenue. With competitive prices for natural gas influencing a decline in demand for Wyoming coal, the state has been slow to embrace solar power due to complex energy politics and regulatory constraints.

Pierre City Utilities’ move to bolster its power generation capabilities is not just a response to immediate local needs, but a reflection of a larger, global shift towards diversified and resilient energy systems.

Business Energy United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

