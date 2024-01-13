Pier Raises $2.4M to Accelerate ‘Stripe for Credit’ Solution Development

Technology company Pier has successfully raised $2.4 million in an oversubscribed funding round. The funds are earmarked for the development of its automated credit lifecycle solution, aptly termed the ‘Stripe for credit’. The solution is expected to revolutionize the credit industry by automating processes such as origination, underwriting, compliance, and servicing.

Addressing the Credit Industry’s Challenges

CEO and co-founder Jessica Zhang, along with co-founder Alex Hegevall Clarke, observed the credit industry’s struggle with fragmented solutions and compliance challenges. The situation is particularly complex in the United States, where regulations differ across 50 states. Building in-house technology for compliance is not only expensive but also arduous. Pier’s technology is designed to effectively tackle this issue.

Significant Contributors to the Funding Round

The funding round witnessed notable contributions from Y Combinator, Liquid 2 Ventures, HorizonVC, ACME Capital, customers, and strategic angels. The invested capital will be crucial in advancing the development of Pier’s automated credit lifecycle solution.

Revolutionizing the Credit Process

Pier’s technology promises to enable businesses to launch or automate their credit products within weeks. This is a monumental improvement compared to the conventional timeline of 9-12 months. Pier’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform incorporates an application programming interface (API) that allows for swift and easy implementation. The platform offers support for various credit products such as buy now, pay later (BNPL) services, credit builder programs, salary advances, and commercial working capital.