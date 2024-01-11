en English
Piedmont Weather Forecast: Seasonable Temperatures, Potential Flood Risks, and Severe Storm Warnings

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:59 pm EST
Piedmont Weather Forecast: Seasonable Temperatures, Potential Flood Risks, and Severe Storm Warnings

In the heartland of North Carolina, the Piedmont and surrounding areas are embracing seasonable weather with daily highs peaking into the upper 40s and low 50s. Asheboro has witnessed highs of 43 degrees, while Burlington and Uptown Lexington emerged as warmer spots, boasting temperatures around 49 to 50 degrees.

Wind and Overnight Temperatures

The region is encountering calm winds, oscillating between 5 to 10 miles per hour, with sporadic gusts. As the sun dips below the horizon, temperatures are predicted to plunge to 26 degrees in both the foothills and the Piedmont. There’s a likelihood of patchy fog forming in some areas, courtesy of lingering moisture from recent precipitation, but winds of 3 to 5 miles an hour are expected to curtail its spread.

Sunny Days and Flooding Concerns

The weather forecast promises sunny conditions coupled with a more gentle southwest breeze. In the mountainous regions, the thermometer is expected to hit a high of 46 degrees. However, there are mounting concerns for minor flooding along rivers such as the Haw River, Dan River at Wentworth, and Yadkin River, a consequence of previous rainfall. This flood risk is predicted to linger until Thursday, with any additional rainfall possibly heightening the situation.

Triad Temperatures and Storm Warnings

The Triad region is set to enjoy pleasing temperatures, reaching up to 54 degrees, accompanied by southwest winds. The forecast for the coming days paints a picture of sunny skies intermittently disrupted by scattered showers. There’s a possibility of severe storms brewing, including damaging winds and isolated tornadoes, particularly leaning towards the coast of the Carolinas. The weekend’s weather is anticipated to turn colder, with temperatures dipping into the low to mid-40s, albeit staying dry.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

