Piedmont Public Schools Overcome Early Morning Power Outage

In the early hours of a crisp Friday morning, Piedmont Public Schools in Oklahoma found themselves grappling with an unforeseen challenge. Both Piedmont High School and Piedmont Middle School reported partial power outages. The district’s communications coordinator, Riley Thomas, confirmed that the issue surfaced before the day’s first light at 6 a.m.

Swift Response to Power Outage

The district promptly reached out to the local power utility company, OG&E. The company responded reassuringly, promising the restoration of power within a 90-minute window. This assurance gave the district the confidence to proceed with the school day without significant disruption. Parents were immediately informed about the situation, offering them transparency and reducing potential anxieties.

Power Restored, School Day Continues

The schools’ power was restored by 8:10 a.m., a slight delay from the initial estimated time but well within the acceptable range. This was a mere 20 minutes after the official school start time at 7:50 a.m. Despite the minor inconvenience, the school day continued as planned, with students and staff carrying on their activities without significant disruption.

Ensuring Student Comfort and Safety

The district had taken precautionary measures to ensure the schools were adequately heated overnight. During the outage, the temperature never fell below a comfortable 60 degrees, ensuring the students’ comfort and safety. Breakfast was provided for all attendees, further emphasizing the school’s commitment to their well-being. Thomas was keen to communicate the district’s understanding of any parental concerns, stating that the district would accommodate students who were absent due to the power outage.