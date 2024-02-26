Pie Sci Expands Its Horizon: Detroit's Beloved Pizza Joint Opens New Doors in Oak Park

Imagine biting into a slice of pizza where every ingredient tells a story of creativity and culinary experimentation. This is the essence of Pie Sci, a Detroit-based pizzeria that has charmed the palates of many with its innovative pizza recipes since 2016. Fast forward to this month, and the beloved local haunt has taken a bold step by opening a second location in Oak Park, Oakland County, at 8140 W. Nine Mile Road. This expansion not only signifies the growth of a homegrown business but also brings a unique dining experience to a new community, catering to a diverse range of dietary preferences with its vegan and gluten-free options.

The Science of Pizza Making

Pie Sci has mastered the art of blending science with the culinary arts, creating a menu that pushes the boundaries of traditional pizza. From the 'Thriller' featuring BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, and cheddar, to the vegan 'Dr. Dre' with marinated kale, artichokes, and vegan cheese, each pizza is a testament to the restaurant's commitment to innovation. The establishment's original location in Detroit's Woodbridge neighborhood has become a staple for those seeking a twist on the classic pizza experience, and now, Oak Park residents can indulge in these culinary creations without venturing too far from home.

Embracing Community and Convenience

The decision to expand into Oak Park was driven by the desire to connect with a broader audience and to make Pie Sci's unique offerings more accessible. The new location operates from Thursday through Monday and supports online ordering, a nod to the growing demand for convenience in today's fast-paced world. According to the announcement made in September, the team behind Pie Sci is excited to bring their passion for pizza to an area that has shown a warm welcome to the concept. This expansion is not just about growing a business; it's about embedding themselves into the fabric of another community, offering a space where locals can gather, share meals, and create memories.

A Vision for the Future

As Pie Sci settles into its new home in Oak Park, the future looks promising. The pizzeria's journey from a single Detroit location to a budding chain illustrates the potential for small businesses to thrive and adapt in changing landscapes. With a loyal customer base and a reputation for creativity and inclusivity, Pie Sci is poised to become a favorite among Oak Park residents and beyond. The expansion of Pie Sci is more than just a success story; it's a beacon of hope for small businesses everywhere, demonstrating that with passion, innovation, and a commitment to community, the possibilities are endless.