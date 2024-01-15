en English
Business

PickleJar Launches FanVivo: A Digital Marketing Revolution for Artists and Venues

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:05 am EST
PickleJar Launches FanVivo: A Digital Marketing Revolution for Artists and Venues

PickleJar Entertainment Group, a renowned music and entertainment software company from Texas, has revolutionized the digital marketing landscape with the unveiling of FanVivo. This specialized service, designed to enhance online presence and engagement for artists and venues, was officially announced via NewMediaWire on January 12, 2024.

Addressing the ‘Superfan’ Challenge

The inception of FanVivo is rooted in addressing a significant challenge confronting the music industry today. Recent data reveals that a mere 15% of the US general public classify as ‘superfans’. These are the active enthusiasts who constantly seek out new music, attend concerts, and play a pivotal role in discovering and promoting artists and venues. The low percentage of superfans underscores the difficulty for artists and venues to be discovered through traditional search and listening platforms.

FanVivo: A Suite of Digital Marketing Solutions

FanVivo offers a comprehensive range of features to tackle this challenge. Among these are a customized WordPress plugin that facilitates seamless connection of information across platforms, monthly brand advisory services, and innovative website design and management services. Furthermore, FanVivo provides a spectrum of digital marketing solutions and social commerce strategies, all tailored to enhance connectivity and engagement with fans.

The Evolving Fan Journey

Speaking on the occasion, PickleJar CEO Jeff James highlighted the evolving fan journey in the digital age. He emphasized the need for cost-effective services leveraging the latest tools to foster better connectivity with audiences. James stated, ‘The fan journey has evolved significantly over the years, and it’s imperative that artists and venues keep pace. Our comprehensive digital marketing solutions aim to do just that.’

In the press release, PickleJar also included forward-looking statements, reminding readers that such projections are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The company cautioned that actual results might differ substantially from those projected, emphasizing the dynamic nature of the industry.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

