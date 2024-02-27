Phylos and People Science Unveil Groundbreaking THCV Study: A Leap for Cannabis Wellness

Phylos, a pioneering cannabis genetics company, in collaboration with People Science, a forefront direct-to-consumer scientific research and technology firm, recently announced groundbreaking findings from an IRB-approved, double-blind clinical study. This study throws light on the effects of the rare cannabinoid tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV), particularly highlighting the Natural NaturalTM variant's ability to significantly elevate energy, activity, motivation, and well-being without the typical fatigue and hunger associated with THC. These findings not only mark a pivotal moment for the cannabis industry but also pave the way for the introduction of the Natural NaturalTM brand, dedicated to bringing to market science-backed, natural, plant-based wellness products.

Significant Findings and the Rise of Natural NaturalTM

The study conducted by Phylos and People Science reveals that THCV, especially when derived naturally as in the Natural NaturalTM variant, holds the potential to revolutionize the perception and consumption of cannabis-related products. Unlike THC, which is known for its psychoactive properties and side effects such as increased appetite and fatigue, THCV has shown to boost energy levels and enhance well-being without such drawbacks. This research underlines the importance of exploring the myriad cannabinoids present in cannabis, beyond THC and CBD, for their unique benefits. The launch of the Natural NaturalTM brand signifies a strategic move to commercialize Phylos's patented, naturally-derived rare cannabinoid genetics, ensuring consumers have access to high-quality ingredients with proven effects.

Expanding Reach and Supporting Growers

Phylos's commitment extends beyond groundbreaking research. The company supports growers with its Production-Ready SeedTM, leveraging proprietary technology to offer rare cannabinoid genetics. This initiative not only aids in diversifying the cannabis market but also ensures that growers can meet the increasing demand for natural, plant-based wellness products. Moreover, Phylos, in collaboration with leading growers, extractors, and consumer brands, aims to guarantee the highest quality ingredients, with brand and wholesale partners spanning across the United States and Canada. The company's plans for further expansion are indicative of the growing interest and demand for THCV and other rare cannabinoids.

Revolutionizing Clinical Research with People Science

People Science, through its proprietary technology Chloe, is set to revolutionize clinical research by making it more accessible and affordable. Focusing on alternative medicines, such as THCV, the company aims to provide concrete, scientific backing for the efficacy of these compounds. This collaboration between Phylos and People Science not only brings to light the potential benefits of THCV but also demonstrates the power of combining cutting-edge technology with rigorous scientific research to advance our understanding of cannabis and its myriad benefits.

The findings from this IRB-approved, double-blind clinical study not only herald a new era in cannabis wellness but also reinforce the potential of THCV as a key player in the natural wellness industry. As the cannabis industry continues to evolve, the focus on rare cannabinoids like THCV, backed by solid scientific research, is set to transform the market, offering consumers natural, effective alternatives for enhancing their well-being.