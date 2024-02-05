PHX Minerals to Release Fiscal Year 2023 Results and Host Conference Call

PHX Minerals Inc., also known as PHX, has confirmed the release date for its fiscal year 2023 results. The announcement will be made on March 12, 2024, after the market closes. This release will reflect a shift in the company's fiscal year-end from September 30 to December 31, a decision the company took in December 2022.

Details of the Announcement

To delve deeper into the financial results, the management of PHX Minerals will host a conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on March 13, 2024. The call will be accessible via specific dial-in numbers for both local and international interested parties. In addition, the company has ensured the availability of a 14-day replay option using an access code provided.