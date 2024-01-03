en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Phreesia Inc Faces Mixed Analyst Evaluations Amid Significant Adjustment in Price Target

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:35 am EST
Phreesia Inc Faces Mixed Analyst Evaluations Amid Significant Adjustment in Price Target

Phreesia Inc, a prominent provider of healthcare software solutions, is under the microscope of market analysts. A mixed bag of evaluations over the past three months has resulted in a significant adjustment of the company’s 12-month price target average. Previously standing at $37.25, the average has now plummeted by 24.3% to $28.2, with analysts’ estimates ranging from a high of $30.00 to a low of $25.00.

Diverse Views on Market Performance

The recent changes in ratings and price targets reflect a diverse view of Phreesia’s market performance. Barclays, for instance, has initiated coverage of 26 healthcare technology and distribution sector companies, prioritizing those with enduring business models, established customers, and independent cash sustainability. Among the companies rated ‘Overweight’ by Barclays, Phreesia finds mention.

The company’s lower market capitalization profile positions it below industry averages. However, an analysis of Phreesia’s financials over the past three months reveals a promising narrative. As of October 31, 2023, the company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 25.33%, signaling a substantial increase in top-line earnings.

Financial Indicators and Analyst Ratings

Phreesia’s financial indicators paint a picture of a company that, despite some challenges, is performing well. The company’s net margin stands at -34.86%, outperforming industry standards. It also boasts a notable Return on Equity (ROE) of -12.49%, suggesting efficient use of equity capital. However, its Return on Assets (ROA) of -8.93% indicates potential difficulties in asset performance optimization.

Phreesia’s debt management appears prudent with a debt-to-equity ratio well below industry norms at 0.05. On the stock market, Phreesia’s performance has been mixed, trading in the middle of its 52-week range and below its 200-day simple moving average, closing at $22.94.

Investor Strategy and Future Projections

Investors are advised to consider analyst ratings and predictions, provided quarterly, as part of a broader investment strategy. These ratings, which include growth estimates, earnings, and revenue guidance, are opinions that reflect the analysts’ view of the company’s future performance.

Phreesia has been the subject of five research reports in the past 90 days, indicating strong analyst interest. Currently, the company has received a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average rating score of 2.85 based on 11 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. The company is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Wednesday, March 27th, 2024.

0
Business United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Texas Grilling Tradition Stands Strong Amid Environmental Regulations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Abbott Set to Announce Q4 2023 Financial Results; Senseonics Holdings Reports Business Updates

By BNN Correspondents

Flooding Disrupts Worcestershire Businesses, Owners Optimistic for a Swift Rebound

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Solana Trader Achieves 78% Win Rate Amid Market Volatility: Luck or Strategy?

By Olalekan Adigun

CleanSpark Records a 60% Increase in Bitcoin Mining; Gears Up for Expa ...
@Business · 39 seconds
CleanSpark Records a 60% Increase in Bitcoin Mining; Gears Up for Expa ...
heart comment 0
Element3 Secures Funding to Boost Lithium Extraction from Wastewater

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Element3 Secures Funding to Boost Lithium Extraction from Wastewater
Decoding Public Expectations: A Glimpse into 2024 through Prediction Markets

By Hadeel Hashem

Decoding Public Expectations: A Glimpse into 2024 through Prediction Markets
AudioCodes Set to Release 2023 Financial Results Before NASDAQ Market Opening

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

AudioCodes Set to Release 2023 Financial Results Before NASDAQ Market Opening
Nasdaq’s Remarkable 15-Year Run: A Testament to Compounded Returns

By Muhammad Jawad

Nasdaq's Remarkable 15-Year Run: A Testament to Compounded Returns
Latest Headlines
World News
Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall
20 seconds
Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall
Shrewsbury Town's Game Plan: New Signings Sobowale and Idowu to Drive Turnaround
28 seconds
Shrewsbury Town's Game Plan: New Signings Sobowale and Idowu to Drive Turnaround
Chinta Mohan Pledges Reinstatement of Key Welfare Systems if Congress Elected
53 seconds
Chinta Mohan Pledges Reinstatement of Key Welfare Systems if Congress Elected
Decoding Public Expectations: A Glimpse into 2024 through Prediction Markets
59 seconds
Decoding Public Expectations: A Glimpse into 2024 through Prediction Markets
Taye Currency Reveals How Alao-Akala's N99 Million Aid Transformed His Life
1 min
Taye Currency Reveals How Alao-Akala's N99 Million Aid Transformed His Life
ZiPS Projections: An Optimistic 2024 Season for Arizona Diamondbacks
2 mins
ZiPS Projections: An Optimistic 2024 Season for Arizona Diamondbacks
Eddie Howe Reflects on Newcastle United's Performance Against Liverpool
2 mins
Eddie Howe Reflects on Newcastle United's Performance Against Liverpool
Sally Werner Takes Helm as CEO of Cancer Support Community
2 mins
Sally Werner Takes Helm as CEO of Cancer Support Community
Study Links Acetaminophen Use During Pregnancy to Early Childhood Language Delays
2 mins
Study Links Acetaminophen Use During Pregnancy to Early Childhood Language Delays
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
9 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
24 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app