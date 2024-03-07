Phoenix Unveils Groundbreaking Lease with AZ Aviation Partners for Goodyear Airport Expansion

In a historic move, Phoenix City Council has green-lit a significant ground lease agreement with Arizona Aviation Partners, LLC, aimed at expanding the Phoenix Goodyear Airport (GYR). This development marks a pivotal moment for the city's aviation and economic sectors, promising enhanced operations and growth prospects.

Strategic Expansion Plans

The lease encompasses an impressive expanse of approximately 1,219,680 square feet of vacant land, destined for transformative development. Arizona Aviation Partners, LLC (AZ Partners) has committed to a 35-year primary lease term, with a decade-long renewal option at the discretion of the Aviation Director. A noteworthy aspect of this agreement is the initial 24-month development period allocated for construction, post which the lease term will officially commence contingent on the issuance of a Certificate of Occupancy for the cargo building.

Financial Framework and Incentives

The financial terms of the lease are meticulously designed to promote mutual benefits. The first year's ground rent is set at thirty-four cents ($0.34) per square foot, totaling approximately $414,691. Subsequent rent adjustments will be aligned with the Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale Consumer Price Index. Furthermore, Arizona Aviation Partners will receive rent credits worth around $4 million, compensating for essential improvements outside the leased premises that directly benefit GYR. These enhancements include taxiway connectors, vehicle access roads, and utility connections, cementing the foundation for a robust development framework.

Implications for Phoenix and GYR

This lease agreement is a game-changer for Phoenix, signaling a new era of aviation excellence and economic vitality. By facilitating the expansion of Phoenix Goodyear Airport, the city not only bolsters its aviation infrastructure but also opens new avenues for job creation, business opportunities, and regional development. As we look towards the future, the partnership between the City of Phoenix and Arizona Aviation Partners, LLC, is a beacon of strategic growth and innovation, poised to elevate Phoenix's status on the national and international stage.