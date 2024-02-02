Phoenix to Expand Family Emergency Shelter with $1.65 Million Renovation Project

Phoenix's Neighborhood Services Department (NSD) is gearing up to request the release of funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on February 12, 2024. The funds are earmarked for an ambitious renovation project at the UMOM Annex, a part of the UMOM New Day Centers family emergency shelter. With an estimated budget of $1,650,000, the project seeks to breathe new life into a vacant 5,000-square-foot annex building.

Revitalizing Underutilized Space

The building in question, once a 24-room motel and more recently utilized as office space, is set to be redesigned, remodeled, and repurposed. The revitalization of this underused property is a strategic move by the NSD and UMOM New Day Centers to address the growing need for emergency shelters in Phoenix. The renovations will add 16 new shelter units to the existing facility, significantly expanding its capacity.

The additional 16 units will allow UMOM to provide temporary shelter to an extra 16 families every day, marking a nearly 10% increase in the shelter's overall capacity. Currently, the facility provides temporary housing to an average of 160 families daily, offering stays of up to 90 days. Alongside shelter, UMOM also provides a range of essential services, including meals, medical assistance, and employment training, to support families on their journey back to stability.

Project Funding and Environmental Compliance

The UMOM Annex renovation will involve various construction activities, although the building's footprint will remain unchanged. The project is set to be funded with HOME-ARP funds from Program Year 2021 and has been categorically excluded from National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements. Public comments on the Environmental Review Record (ERR) are welcomed until 5:00 p.m. MST on February 11, 2024. The authorities have provided information on how to access the ERR and submit comments or objections regarding the environmental certification and release of funds.