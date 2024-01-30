Phoenix Mercury Star Brittney Griner's Jersey to be Retired by Baylor University

In an emblematic tribute to her outstanding contributions to the world of basketball, Baylor University is set to retire the No. 42 jersey of Phoenix Mercury star and former Baylor player, Brittney Griner. The ceremony, scheduled for February 18 at the Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas, will occur amidst a game between the Baylor Bears and Texas Tech.

Griner's Distinguished Collegiate Career

Griner's collegiate career at Baylor is etched in the annals of the university's sporting history. She led the team to the Final Four twice and orchestrated an undefeated 40-0 national championship season. Her record is studded with remarkable numbers - 3,283 points, 1,305 rebounds, and 748 blocks, earning her the AP Player of the Year title in 2012 and 2013.

From Baylor to Phoenix Mercury

Griner's prowess on the court didn't wane post-college. She was the No. 1 pick in the 2013 WNBA draft, chosen by the Phoenix Mercury. In the 10 seasons she's played for the Mercury, Griner has secured a WNBA title and is a two-time Olympic gold medalist. The retirement of her jersey by Baylor is a testament to her significant contributions to the sport and her alma mater.

Challenges Along the Way

The path to this honor wasn't devoid of obstacles. Griner had to navigate a strained relationship with former Baylor coach Kim Mulkey, who stipulated that a player must have graduated to have their jersey retired. This hurdle was cleared when Griner earned her degree in 2019. Her jersey's retirement was delayed further due to an 11-month detainment and imprisonment in Russia in 2022.

Griner's Legacy at Baylor

Now under the leadership of head coach Nicki Collen, who advocates for Griner's recognition, Baylor celebrates this momentous occasion. The retirement of Griner's jersey is a pivotal moment in Baylor women's basketball history, placing her amongst other illustrious players like Odyssey Sims, Melissa Jones, Nina Davis, Suzie Snider Eppers, Shelia Lambert, and Sophia Young. Griner's individual achievements and her impact on the sport are recognized, and her enduring legacy within the Baylor community is celebrated.

The decision to retire Griner's jersey symbolizes the recognition of her significant contributions to Baylor University and the sport of basketball. This event is a testament to her enduring legacy, her impact on the basketball world, and is a momentous occasion for the university, the basketball community, and Griner's personal narrative.