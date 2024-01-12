en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Phoenix Emerges as US Manufacturing Powerhouse

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:48 am EST
Phoenix Emerges as US Manufacturing Powerhouse

Phoenix, Arizona, has risen from the desert landscape as a hotspot for new manufacturing jobs, outshining other major US cities in its growth trajectory since 2020. According to a report from real estate firm Newmark, the metro Phoenix area witnessed the introduction of 14 new manufacturing facilities, creating 15,466 new jobs. This unprecedented growth has positioned Phoenix above other major cities such as Atlanta, Austin, Raleigh, and Detroit in manufacturing expansion.

Foreign Investment Fuels Growth

One significant contributor to this growth is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC). The company’s decision to establish its operations in north Phoenix is projected to generate approximately 4,500 jobs by 2026. This strategic move by TSMC has sparked a wave of interest among other businesses, attracting dozens of ancillary companies to the Valley and neighboring Pinal County.

Electric Vehicle Industry Amplifies Job Creation

Adding to this manufacturing resurgence is KORE Power, a manufacturer of batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage. The company has embarked on constructing a 1-million-square-foot facility in Buckeye. With initial plans to employ 1,250 people, KORE Power’s ambitions extend to tripling this number, aiming to have a workforce of 3,000.

Local Infrastructure Supports Manufacturing Boom

The Greater Phoenix Economic Council underscores the significance of manufacturing and construction jobs for the region’s employment. These sectors currently account for around 6% and 7% respectively. As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, Metro Phoenix had approximately 44.2 million square feet of new industrial buildings under construction, with 11.8% dedicated to manufacturing. In addition, Phoenix ranks second only to Los Angeles in awarding postsecondary degrees or certificates in advanced manufacturing-related fields. This signifies a strong educational foundation, indicating a commitment to nurturing local talent to fuel the sector’s growth.

In an address, Arizona’s Governor Katie Hobbs lauded the state’s economic growth and job creation, emphasizing the importance of workforce development. She highlighted the state’s success in attracting high-tech and advanced manufacturing businesses, contributing to the creation of over 56,000 jobs over the past year. Hobbs also announced several initiatives aimed at supporting workforce training and development, apprenticeship programs, and expansion of high-speed internet access while addressing housing affordability and water shortages.

0
Business United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 seconds ago
Gregorio's Trattoria Plans Expansion with New Park Potomac Location
Gregorio’s Trattoria: A Taste of Home-Away-From-Home Gregorio’s Trattoria, a local favorite Italian eatery celebrated for its fresh ingredients and home-style cooking, is set to expand its culinary footprint with a new location in Park Potomac. The proprietor, Greg Kahn, revealed that the additional branch at 12505 Park Potomac Ave. is scheduled to throw open its
Gregorio's Trattoria Plans Expansion with New Park Potomac Location
Florida's Credit Unions Inch Closer to Accepting Government Deposits
2 mins ago
Florida's Credit Unions Inch Closer to Accepting Government Deposits
CVRx, Inc. Set to Announce Q4 2023 Financial Results
2 mins ago
CVRx, Inc. Set to Announce Q4 2023 Financial Results
Haemonetics Set to Unveil Q3 2024 Financial Results; Conference Call Scheduled
7 seconds ago
Haemonetics Set to Unveil Q3 2024 Financial Results; Conference Call Scheduled
Law Firm Adopts Nontransparent Pay System Amid Aggressive Partner Recruitment
1 min ago
Law Firm Adopts Nontransparent Pay System Amid Aggressive Partner Recruitment
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 mins ago
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Latest Headlines
World News
Dricus Du Plessis Declines to Press Charges Against Sean Strickland, Focuses on Upcoming Title Fight
1 min
Dricus Du Plessis Declines to Press Charges Against Sean Strickland, Focuses on Upcoming Title Fight
WAHA and UHN Boost Cardiac Care in Ontario's Indigenous Communities
2 mins
WAHA and UHN Boost Cardiac Care in Ontario's Indigenous Communities
St. Louis Mayor Seeks to Overhaul City's Hiring Procedures
2 mins
St. Louis Mayor Seeks to Overhaul City's Hiring Procedures
Kansas City Current Trades Gautrat to Orlando Pride: What's Next for the Team
2 mins
Kansas City Current Trades Gautrat to Orlando Pride: What's Next for the Team
American Family Field Renovations Get Financial Boost; Brewers' Players Avoid Arbitration
2 mins
American Family Field Renovations Get Financial Boost; Brewers' Players Avoid Arbitration
OU Tops Softball America's 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place
3 mins
OU Tops Softball America's 2024 Preseason Rankings; OSU Secures 14th Place
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
3 mins
Brent Bozell Criticizes Alleged Indoctrination in US Schools
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone
3 mins
Colorado Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog Returns to Ice in Major Recovery Milestone
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
3 mins
NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
50 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app