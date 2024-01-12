Phoenix Emerges as US Manufacturing Powerhouse

Phoenix, Arizona, has risen from the desert landscape as a hotspot for new manufacturing jobs, outshining other major US cities in its growth trajectory since 2020. According to a report from real estate firm Newmark, the metro Phoenix area witnessed the introduction of 14 new manufacturing facilities, creating 15,466 new jobs. This unprecedented growth has positioned Phoenix above other major cities such as Atlanta, Austin, Raleigh, and Detroit in manufacturing expansion.

Foreign Investment Fuels Growth

One significant contributor to this growth is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC). The company’s decision to establish its operations in north Phoenix is projected to generate approximately 4,500 jobs by 2026. This strategic move by TSMC has sparked a wave of interest among other businesses, attracting dozens of ancillary companies to the Valley and neighboring Pinal County.

Electric Vehicle Industry Amplifies Job Creation

Adding to this manufacturing resurgence is KORE Power, a manufacturer of batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage. The company has embarked on constructing a 1-million-square-foot facility in Buckeye. With initial plans to employ 1,250 people, KORE Power’s ambitions extend to tripling this number, aiming to have a workforce of 3,000.

Local Infrastructure Supports Manufacturing Boom

The Greater Phoenix Economic Council underscores the significance of manufacturing and construction jobs for the region’s employment. These sectors currently account for around 6% and 7% respectively. As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, Metro Phoenix had approximately 44.2 million square feet of new industrial buildings under construction, with 11.8% dedicated to manufacturing. In addition, Phoenix ranks second only to Los Angeles in awarding postsecondary degrees or certificates in advanced manufacturing-related fields. This signifies a strong educational foundation, indicating a commitment to nurturing local talent to fuel the sector’s growth.

In an address, Arizona’s Governor Katie Hobbs lauded the state’s economic growth and job creation, emphasizing the importance of workforce development. She highlighted the state’s success in attracting high-tech and advanced manufacturing businesses, contributing to the creation of over 56,000 jobs over the past year. Hobbs also announced several initiatives aimed at supporting workforce training and development, apprenticeship programs, and expansion of high-speed internet access while addressing housing affordability and water shortages.