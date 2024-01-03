en English
Phoenix Chokes on New Year’s Smoke; Air Quality Improves with Rain Forecast

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:16 pm EST
Phoenix Chokes on New Year’s Smoke; Air Quality Improves with Rain Forecast

Phoenix, Arizona, ushered in the New Year under a thick veil of smoke, recording its highest levels since 2010, primarily due to the widespread use of ground-based and aerial fireworks. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) stated that these levels were the third highest recorded since 2011, as the clock chimed in the new year.

Forecast: A Breath of Fresh Air

However, the smoke-shrouded skies are expected to clear soon. ADEQ officials have forecasted an improvement in air quality as a predicted wet weather system is set to bring rain to the region. This comes as a respite after ADEQ meteorologist Matt Pace had predicted unhealthy air quality with a PM 2.5 smoke forecast of 176, a significant increase above the federal health standard, indicating potential health risks for everyone in the area.

Signs of Improvement

As of Wednesday, reports confirmed a decline in dust and smoke levels, courtesy of an active weather pattern producing rain. Moderate levels of PM 10 and PM 2.5 were reported, with further improvements expected over the weekend. The anticipated rainfall is expected to play a crucial role in clearing the air while maintaining temperatures below 50 degrees.

Historical Perspective

Historically, New Year’s Day in Phoenix has had a reputation for very unhealthy air quality levels, with the only worse recorded occasion being a dust storm in 2018. This year’s event, therefore, paints a rather grim picture of the environmental impact of celebratory practices and their implications on public health.

Simultaneously, in Arkansas, concerns mount over elevated sulfur dioxide levels near Waste Management’s Eco-Vista Landfill in Tontitown. Detected by the National Guard’s 61st Civil Support Team (CST), the readings have spurred recommendations for the state to monitor the area for further testing. Tontitown Mayor Angela Russell has alleged that the fumes from Eco-Vista sent her to the hospital with symptoms of nausea, headache, difficulty in breathing, and burning eyes.

United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

