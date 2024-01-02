Phoenix, Arizona Braces for Weather Shift: From Mild Temperatures to Freezing Cold

Residents of Phoenix, Arizona, are set to enjoy a mild and sunny day on Tuesday, with temperatures expected to hit highs in the mid-60s and lows in the mid-40s. This is considered typical weather for this time of the year. However, a light change in weather is anticipated starting Wednesday evening, as a system bringing light rain sweeps across the state, according to Gabriel Lojero, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The forecasted precipitation is less than a tenth of an inch, but it’s a clear sign of the upcoming weather shift.

A More Significant Weather System on the Horizon

Arizona residents should brace for a more significant weather system that’s slated to arrive by Sunday. This system is expected to bring much colder air to the Phoenix metro area, pushing temperatures down to potentially freezing levels. Highs are anticipated to only reach around 50 degrees, a stark contrast to the mild temperatures enjoyed earlier in the week.

Preparing for the Cold

The sudden dip in temperatures calls for necessary precautions. The Phoenix community is urged to make arrangements to protect the homeless population, who will be particularly vulnerable to the harsh cold. Additionally, pet owners are advised to keep their animals indoors during this period, while homeowners should take steps to safeguard their vegetation and household pipes from the freezing conditions.

Air Quality Index

The air quality index (AQI) in Phoenix, developed by the Environmental Protection Agency, remains a useful tool for residents to monitor the air quality in real time. Values over 300 represent hazardous air quality, between 200-300 is very unhealthy, 150-200 is unhealthy, 100-150 is unhealthy for sensitive groups, and below 100 (or below 50) the air quality is considered good.