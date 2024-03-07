Phoenix Approves $80M Groundwater Well Program Agreements with Felix and Hunter Companies

In a significant move to bolster its groundwater infrastructure, Phoenix City Council has given the green light for a groundbreaking partnership with Felix Construction Company and Hunter Contracting Co. This partnership, encapsulated in Ordinance S-50531, empowers the City Manager to sign master agreements for Job Order Contracting Services aimed at the repair and maintenance of groundwater wells, ensuring the city's water services department is well-equipped to manage its vital water resources efficiently.

Strategic Partnership for Water Security

Under these new agreements, both Felix Construction Company and Hunter Contracting Co. will undertake major and minor repair works on the city's groundwater wells and associated infrastructure. This initiative not only promises to enhance the reliability of Phoenix's water supply but also underscores the city's commitment to sustainable water management. The contractors are tasked with aligning their operations with the Small Business Enterprise program, fostering local economic growth. Each master agreement extends for five years or until the $40 million cap is reached, with a combined ceiling of $80 million for both contracts.

Enhanced Flexibility and Accountability

These agreements introduce improved flexibility for the city in managing its groundwater infrastructure projects. Individual job orders under each master agreement can go up to $4 million before requiring City Council approval, allowing for swift responses to urgent repair needs. Moreover, the ordinance grants the City Manager the authority to execute necessary amendments within the Council-approved expenditure, ensuring that project adaptations can be made efficiently to meet evolving needs.

Legal Framework and Financial Provisions

Ordinance S-50531 also addresses the legal and financial scaffolding required for these ambitious projects. By granting an exception to Phoenix City Code § 42-18, the city can include indemnification and assumption of liability provisions in the agreements, providing a layer of protection against unforeseen circumstances. Additionally, the City Controller is authorized to disburse the necessary funds, ensuring that financial resources are allocated efficiently to support this critical initiative.

This strategic move by Phoenix to invest heavily in its groundwater well program through partnerships with Felix Construction Company and Hunter Contracting Co. represents a significant step forward in securing the city's water future. As the agreements unfold over the next five years, the benefits of this foresight will become increasingly apparent, not just in terms of enhanced water security, but also in the promotion of local businesses and the sustainable management of essential resources.