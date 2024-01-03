en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Phoenix Activists Champion Successful Removal of Invasive Reeds from Papago Park

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:47 am EST
Phoenix Activists Champion Successful Removal of Invasive Reeds from Papago Park

In the heart of Phoenix, Arizona, a local crusade led by activists Jes Dobbs and Jerry Van Gasse has resulted in the successful removal of invasive reeds from the lagoon at Papago Park. These reeds, having long encroached upon the picturesque landscape and posed a potential fire risk, were the focus of a concerted effort that united community voices and underscored the power of collective action.

The Fight Against Invasive Reeds

For some time, Dobbs and Van Gasse have championed the cause of preserving the scenic beauty and safety of Papago Park. Their concerns revolved around the escalating proliferation of the reeds, which obstructed the view of the lagoon and heightened the risk of fire. In response, they initiated a campaign seeking the city’s attention and intervention.

Media Influence and Public Pressure

The plight of Papago Park was notably highlighted by ABC15, whose coverage amplified the urgency of the issue and caught the attention of both the public and the city officials. This exposure likely expedited the city’s response, demonstrating the significant role the media plays in shaping public discourse and affecting change.

Swift Action, A ‘Christmas Gift’

Despite initial indications from the City of Phoenix that the reeds might remain until summer, a crew began the removal operation a few weeks ago. This unexpected and prompt action was a welcome surprise for the activists, leading Van Gasse to describe it as a ‘Christmas gift.’

Future Plans for Papago Park

Following the rapid progress in reed eradication, the city has confirmed that, at present, no major renovations are planned for the park. However, they also underscored that the timelines for such projects can fluctuate depending on various factors. Both Dobbs and Van Gasse, while pleased with the recent development, anticipate further enhancements at Papago Park in the future.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PepsiCo Accused of Misleading the Public and Damaging the Environment in New Lawsuit

By BNN Correspondents

Congress Members Profit from Stock Market Trades: Unusual Whales Report

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Kelly Clarkson's Magical Onstage Moments in 2023: From Duets with Kids to Officiating Weddings

By BNN Correspondents

T-Mobile Raises the Bar with Hulu Inclusion in Go5G Next Plan

By BNN Correspondents

US Bankruptcy Filings Witness Significant Surge in 2023 ...
@Business · 1 min
US Bankruptcy Filings Witness Significant Surge in 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Anticipation Builds as Kura Sushi USA Prepares for Quarterly Earnings Report

By Justice Nwafor

Anticipation Builds as Kura Sushi USA Prepares for Quarterly Earnings Report
Michael Strahan Teases ‘Epic Announcement’ for His MSX Clothing Brand

By Salman Khan

Michael Strahan Teases 'Epic Announcement' for His MSX Clothing Brand
Supreme Court’s Intervention Sought in Texas Border Dispute: A Week in Legal News

By Nimrah Khatoon

Supreme Court's Intervention Sought in Texas Border Dispute: A Week in Legal News
PTC Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Israel Ojoko

PTC Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Latest Headlines
World News
Erne Gaels Appoints Declan Bonner as Senior Manager Ahead of 2024 Season
32 seconds
Erne Gaels Appoints Declan Bonner as Senior Manager Ahead of 2024 Season
Congress Members Profit from Stock Market Trades: Unusual Whales Report
44 seconds
Congress Members Profit from Stock Market Trades: Unusual Whales Report
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign
1 min
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
2 mins
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
3 mins
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
3 mins
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
4 mins
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
4 mins
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
4 mins
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
20 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
35 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app