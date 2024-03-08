Phoebe Dynevor Dazzles in Plunging Top at Louis Vuitton, W Magazine Oscars Dinner

At the star-studded Louis Vuitton and W Magazine Academy Awards dinner in Los Angeles, Phoebe Dynevor turned heads with her daring fashion choice. The Bridgerton star sported a braless look in a plunging top paired with a vinyl mini skirt, making a bold statement ahead of the Oscars.

Star-Studded Elegance

Dynevor, known for her role as Daphne Bridgerton, showcased her fashion-forward style at the event, which also saw appearances by notable figures such as Gemma Chan and Nicolas Ghesquière. Her ensemble, complemented by black stilettos and a bedazzled bag, exemplified her minimalist yet chic makeup and fiery red hair styled in a slick bun.

Phoebe's Fashion Evolution

This appearance comes on the heels of Dynevor's notable presence at Paris Fashion Week, signaling her rising influence in the fashion world. Additionally, her recent appearance with boyfriend Cameron Fuller at the Universal Pictures BAFTAs party underscores her status as a style icon both on and off the red carpet.

A Glittering Career

Beyond her fashion choices, Dynevor's career continues to flourish with her acclaimed performance in Fair Play and her enduring popularity from Bridgerton. As she navigates Hollywood's biggest nights with elegance and poised fashion choices, Dynevor's influence extends beyond her acting, marking her as a modern fashion muse.