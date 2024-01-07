en English
Education

Philosophical Shifts and the Decline of U.S. Education

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
The United States is witnessing a troubling decline in educational achievement. Falling average scores in math and reading don’t tell the entire story. This decline is not merely a consequence of pandemic disruptions, but is deeply rooted in philosophical changes within academia. Critics, including Jordan Peterson, assert that the integration of postmodernism and Marxism into educational institutions is undermining the traditional quest for objective truth.

The Postmodern Influence

Postmodernism contends that there are multiple interpretations of the world, thus rejecting the existence of a single orthodox truth. This perspective, seen as an extension of Ludwig Wittgenstein’s ‘language game’ theory, maintains that meanings are context-dependent, and words lack a fixed correspondence to reality. The impact of these ideas on education is profound, challenging the very notion of seeking a singular, absolute truth.

Marxism and the Politicization of Truth

Marxism further complicates the situation by politicizing interpretations, viewing them as tools used by the ruling class to retain power. This politicization of truth in academia is particularly potent when combined with the postmodern rejection of an orthodox truth. The result is the promotion of the concept of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), which posits that all interpretations of truth are equally valid.

The Classical Goal of Education

The DEI approach conflicts with the classical educational goal of discovering the essences of things. These essences are considered intrinsic and definitive. By failing to recognize objective essences, the pursuit of truth and the foundational purpose of education are argued to be compromised. The idea is further corroborated by studies showing a decline in student performance in smaller school districts and decreased enrollment at community colleges and four-year universities. Critics argue that the philosophical shifts, including the influence of postmodernism and Marxism, and the pursuit of DEI, are contributing to this educational decline.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

