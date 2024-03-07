Philly Boat Show 2024: Sailing Into Oaks with Top Boats and Brands

The 25th annual Philly Boat Show is charting a new course, opting for a venue outside Philadelphia proper. Scheduled from March 15 to March 17, 2024, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Montgomery County, this event promises to showcase some of the finest vessels on the market, drawing in boat enthusiasts from across the region.

Setting Sail: Event Details and Highlights

For those planning to attend, the expo will open its doors from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 15; from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 16; and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 17. Admission is a breeze with a $10 cash-only fee for adults, while kids 16 and under enjoy free entry. Early birds purchasing tickets online can enjoy a $2 discount. Additionally, the convenience of free parking adds to the allure of the event.

What's On Deck: Boats and Brands Galore

With more than 20 boat dealers from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland, attendees are in for a treat. The expo will feature 45 boat brands, ensuring a wide variety of vessels to admire or purchase. This impressive lineup underscores the Philly Boat Show's commitment to bringing together the best in aquatic craftsmanship and innovation. For a complete list of all participating brands, potential visitors are encouraged to check the official Philly Boat Show website.

Navigating the Waves: Why This Show Matters

The Philly Boat Show is more than just an exhibition; it's a beacon for the boating community in the tri-state area, offering unparalleled access to the latest trends, technologies, and designs in the boating world. Its move to Oaks for the 2024 iteration highlights a strategic choice to accommodate the growing interest and expanding scale of the event. This relocation, coupled with the show's rich history and evolving offerings, marks a significant milestone in its journey, promising to deliver an unforgettable experience for all who attend.

As the Philly Boat Show prepares to lower its anchors in Oaks, it's clear that this event is steering towards uncharted territories of success and innovation. By bringing together boating aficionados, top brands, and dealers under one roof, it sets the stage for a maritime celebration like no other. Whether you're in the market for a new vessel or simply wish to indulge in the beauty of boating craftsmanship, the 2024 Philly Boat Show is shaping up to be an essential rendezvous for enthusiasts and professionals alike.