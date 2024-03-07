Philly Bands A Country Western and TAGABOW Unveil New Ventures: Album and Collaboration

Philly's vibrant music scene is buzzing with excitement as two of its beloved bands, A Country Western and They Are Gutting A Body of Water (TAGABOW), have announced major new releases. A Country Western is set to captivate fans with their forthcoming album, Life on the Lawn, slated for release on March 29, 2024, through Crafted Sounds. Meanwhile, TAGABOW has unveiled a dreamy shoegaze collaboration titled 'Krillin', alongside Greg Mendez and Sun Organ.

Advertisment

New Horizons for A Country Western

A Country Western has been hard at work, transforming their South Philly practice space into a recording studio last summer to birth Life on the Lawn. Mixed by Ian Norris, the album promises a trip back to the grungy, indie rock vibes of the '90s, with the first single 'The Dreamer' setting the tone. The band's DIY ethos shines through their collaborative spirit, featuring a song with Winter, and aims to solidify their standing in the indie rock genre.

Shoegaze Meets Indie Rock in TAGABOW's Latest Collaboration

Advertisment

TAGABOW's Douglas Dulgarian, along with Greg Mendez and Buzz Jordan (Sun Organ), have concocted a shoegazy masterpiece in 'Krillin'. The collaboration, born out of a chance meeting and a lingering chicken wing anecdote, showcases the seamless blend of TAGABOW and Sun Organ's styles, propelled by the creative force of Mendez. The track, accompanied by a music video, highlights the trio's synergy and the serendipitous nature of their partnership.

On the Road Again: Tour Announcements

With new releases come new tours. A Country Western has outlined a series of tour dates spanning from Baltimore to New York City, promising live renditions of their latest work. TAGABOW is not far behind, with a packed schedule including a notable appearance at SXSW, a performance at Brooklyn's Baby's All Right, and several dates alongside bands like Panchiko and DIIV. These tours not only serve to promote their new releases but also to reconnect with fans and showcase their evolving soundscapes.

As Philly's music scene continues to thrive, A Country Western and TAGABOW's new ventures reflect both the enduring appeal of indie rock and the innovative spirit of collaboration. Their latest projects, highlighting the fusion of genres and the power of communal creation, promise to leave a significant mark on the landscape of contemporary music. Fans and newcomers alike can look forward to experiencing the raw energy and artistic evolution of these bands, both on record and on stage.