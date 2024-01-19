Phillip Smith Takes Helm as Director of Delaware Entrepreneurial Center at Ohio Wesleyan University

Phillip Smith, a dynamic figure with a rich entrepreneurial background, has been appointed as the director of the Delaware Entrepreneurial Center at Ohio Wesleyan University. Stepping into his role on January 16, Smith brings a fresh vision to the facility, aiming to bolster its status as a regional innovation hub.

A Trailblazing Initiative

Opened in 2018, the Delaware Entrepreneurial Center represents a pioneering collaboration between Ohio Wesleyan University – a small liberal arts institution, the city of Delaware, and Delaware County. This partnership marks the first initiative of its kind in the nation, integrating the academic, public, and private sectors to foster an ecosystem of innovation and entrepreneurial development.

Smith’s Selection

Smith's appointment stems from his robust entrepreneurial acumen, potent communicative abilities, and a proven track record of advancing organizations. His leadership style, characterized by collaboration and communication, aligns seamlessly with the center's mission to nurture aspiring entrepreneurs and stimulate economic growth.

A Rich Career Trajectory

Prior to this appointment, Smith dedicated nearly a decade and a half to the Simon Kenton Council, Boy Scouts of America, where he most recently served as the director of support services. His earlier career witnessed leadership roles in three media-related companies, including the Farmer+Yoakam Advertising Agency. Smith's academic credentials include a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Bowling Green State University.

The announcement of Smith's appointment was made jointly by Megan Ellis, M.Ed., executive director of the OWU Connection, and David Markwardt, Ph.D., associate dean of the OWU Connection. In his new role, Smith will report to both Ellis and Markwardt, further strengthening the university's commitment to fostering innovation and business development.