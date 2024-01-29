Philips Electronics NV Shares Fall Following Q4 Income Decline and US Sales Halt

Philips Electronics NV, the Dutch multinational conglomerate corporation, has announced a drop in its fourth-quarter income from operations, triggering a decline in its shares by over 6 percent in Amsterdam and in pre-market activity on the New York Stock Exchange. This setback comes amidst declining sales and has drawn major concerns from investors and market watchers.

Decreasing Income amidst Sluggish Sales

The company reported a fourth-quarter income from operations of 24 million euros, a figure heavily impacted by charges of 363 million euros linked with the Respironics consent decree. Group sales fell by 7 percent compared to the previous year, marking a 1 percent decrease on a comparable basis. These figures totaled to 5.06 billion euros, reflecting the sluggish sales performance of the company.

Consent Decree and Suspension of Sales in the US

In a surprising twist, Philips has announced the suspension of sales of certain medical devices in the United States. The products affected include ventilators and sleep apnea machines, critical devices used in healthcare settings. This decision is part of a consent decree with the Department of Justice, representing the Food and Drug Administration. The decree offers a roadmap for Philips to demonstrate compliance with FDA regulations and restore business operations in the US. However, sales of new CPAP, BiPAP, and other respiratory devices are on hold until the company meets the decree requirements.

Future Projections and Strategic Measures

Despite the challenging market conditions, Philips remains optimistic about its future performance. The company has maintained its dividend at 0.85 euro per share and projects a 3-5 percent sales growth with an adjusted EBITA margin of 11-11.5 percent for fiscal 2024. As part of its strategic measures, Philips has announced a job reduction of approximately 8,000 roles, contributing to its overall plan to cut 10,000 jobs by 2025. This move is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and financial health of the company.

Interestingly, Philips reported a net income in contrast to the previous year's loss. Fourth-quarter net income stood at 38 million euros, a significant recovery from a loss of 105 million euros in the previous year. The adjusted income from operations attributable to shareholders also rose slightly, signaling the potential for a turnaround.