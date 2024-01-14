Philippine Coast Guard Rescues American Citizens Amid Rough Seas

On Saturday, January 13, 2024, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) performed a daring rescue operation off the coast of Davao City, saving two American citizens after their yacht encountered engine failure. The stranded yacht, named Pleasure Yacht Apkallu, was approximately 8.8 nautical miles from Surup, Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental, having traveled from Indonesia.

Quick Response to Distress Call

The PCG received a distress call from the yacht and quickly dispatched BRP Panglao to aid the distressed vessel. Despite facing challenging sea conditions, the crew of the BRP Panglao, under the leadership of Commodore Rejard Marfe and Captain George Maganto, executed a well-organized and successful operation.

Rescue Amid Rough Seas

Upon reaching the Pleasure Yacht Apkallu, the PCG initiated the rescue process under challenging sea conditions. The rescue team managed not only to secure the passengers but also to tow the yacht back to Davao City. The two rescued US citizens, a 41-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, underwent medical checkups following the incident.

Commendations for the Operation

The precision and effectiveness of the operation have been lauded, with special commendations extended to the district commander and the commanding officer of the rescue vessel. The two rescued US citizens were cooperative and extended their gratitude to the PCG for their quick response and successful rescue. The yacht has been brought to Davao City for necessary customs and immigration clearances.